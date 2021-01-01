TU interim AD Rick Dickson disappointed by postgame brawl, apologizes to fans

A day removed from the unflattering scene after the Armed Forces Bowl, University of Tulsa interim athletic director Rick Dickson apologized to fans for the Hurricane’s involvement.

“The University of Tulsa expects our teams to set an example for excellence in sportsmanship and exhibit our values, including integrity of character,” Dickson said in a statement Friday afternoon. “We also expect our coaches to hold our student-athletes accountable for behavior on and off the field.

“Regardless of cause or the outcome of any investigations, we are extremely disappointed by the actions that followed Thursday’s bowl game. Be assured this incident is being thoroughly reviewed and the appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken. The behavior did not reflect the TU values we seek to instill in future leaders. I apologize to the loyal alumni and fans who witnessed such a troubling end to an otherwise successful season.”

The violent postgame brawl following the Hurricane’s 28-26 loss to Mississippi State in Fort Worth, Texas, appeared to stem from a pregame dust-up that occurred while players were loosening up on the field close to two hours before the game.