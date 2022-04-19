TU infielder MaKayla Jackson: 'Nothing is promised'

Several life obstacles have challenged University of Tulsa infielder MaKayla Jackson, but TU softball coach Crissy Strimple said Jackson does not let them define her.

“Everybody on campus knows MaKayla Jackson. I think it’s ‘cause she just has such a big personality,” Strimple said. “I think that’s what her team sees from her, just one of the best smiles that we have.”

That smile has withstood the deaths of both her parents, a personal battle with cancer and several injuries that kept Jackson off the diamond both in high school and at TU.

Jackson “couldn’t tell you why,” but positivity has remained an integral part of her personality.

“I couldn’t see myself being any other way, honestly,” Jackson said.

Jackson grew up a “ballpark baby” on Oklahoma City’s west side. Her three brothers played baseball competitively, and the sport rubbed off on her as she took up softball. As the only girl in the family, Jackson was “pretty spoiled,” she said.

Jackson’s father, Willie, died from cancer when she was six years old. Jackson does not remember much about her father, but the best memories have stayed with her.

“I was definitely a daddy’s girl, up until he passed” Jackson said. “My dad worked for Tinker (Air Force Base) on airplanes. Every day when he would come home, I would go jump in his arms at the door.

“He used to let me play at the little playground that got built across from our house a little bit longer than my mom. She’d be like ‘okay, you need to come back,’ and he’d be like ‘she’s fine,’” Jackson said.

Jackson’s mother, Norma, made sure Jackson’s softball dreams could flourish after her father’s death, both financially by paying Jackson’s dues to play on her travel team and supporting her with her presence at Jackson’s games. But shortly after her father’s death, Jackson’s mother suffered a serious back injury that left her unable to work. It led to later health complications as it became increasingly difficult for Norma to be present for her daughter.

In 2013, when MaKayla was an eighth-grader, she discovered a small knot on her inner leg. It gradually grew.

“My mom wasn’t in the best health, so it took a while to get in to the doctor,” Jackson said.

MaKayla was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. The tumor was removed in early 2014, and Jackson underwent about three months of chemotherapy and recovered fully. She immediately returned to play softball, but her mother’s condition made a drastic decline.

“Being that my dad passed away from cancer as well, I think it took a pretty big toll on (my mother) mentally,” Jackson said. “I didn’t show very much emotion, but just how scared she was … that’s how she lost my dad. I think it did take a toll on my mom’s overall health.”

Norma suffered a kidney failure and required dialysis. She became incapable of taking herself to and from her doctor's appointments by herself and was primarily cared for by Jackson and her brothers.

Meanwhile, Jackson became a standout at Putnam City High School, lettering all four years for the Pirates. She began to garner recruiting interest and was invited to visit TU, her dream school. Norma was unable to accompany Jackson on the trip but remained in full support of her softball dreams. Jackson committed soon after visiting TU in 2015.

"(My mother) reassured me, like she made sure that I knew that I was making her proud," Jackson said.

In 2016, Norma was hospitalized with a blood infection.

"I want to say she might have came home one time between that, but the infection got so bad that she was in ICU up until she passed that August of 2016."

Jackson, while under the guardianship of her brothers, graduated from Putnam City in 2018 and received numerous district and state honors, though a knee injury made her miss significant playing time her senior year.

As adversity had struck before, it struck again. Jackson's freshman season at TU was cut short due to a shoulder injury in 2019. And as she had before, Jackson persevered.

"I will say that's probably been the toughest battle I've had mentally since I've been here," Jackson said.

Since joining the Golden Hurricane, this season has been the first that Jackson has been without injury. So far, she has recorded 14 hits and 16 RBI.

"This being the first year that I've been healthy for the most part, it's been something I've been looking forward to," Jackson said.

Jackson wears No. 33 for the Golden Hurricane in honor of her mother, whose birthday was March 3. She said her parents would be proud to see her play in he Golden Hurricane's sold-out Wednesday night matchup against No. 6 Oklahoma State in Collins Family Softball Complex.

"At the end of the day, nothing is given. Nothing is promised," Jackson said. "The fact that even after all of the things that I have been through, I'm able to get my education and school paid for … I'm playing Division I ball, which is a privilege at the end of the day.

"Regardless, I'm going to be okay … At the end of the day, it could be so much worse."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.