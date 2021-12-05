 Skip to main content
TU in the Myrtle Beach Bowl: Get to know the Old Dominion Monarchs
  Updated
Florida Atlantic Old Dominion Football

Old Dominion's Blake Watson leaps for additional yardage in a Nov. 13 game with Florida Atlantic in Norfolk, Va. 

 Jason Hirschfeld The Virginian-Pilot via AP

Season record: 6-6 overall, 5-3 in Conference USA

Coach: Ricky Rahne, 6-6 in second season (first season was 2020, which was canceled)

All-time series: First meeting

Best win: Although the Monarchs didn't beat a team with a winning record, their final three games resulted in victories against teams that finished 5-7 or 6-6. The most impressive of those was the last game of the regular season, a 56-34 win in the Oyster Bowl that sent Old Dominion to bowl eligibility and ended Charlotte's season.

Worst loss: The most painful defeat was in overtime at Marshall in early October, when Old Dominion was desperate for a victory. The Monarchs had one of their best performances but couldn't pick up a first down in overtime after allowing a 52-yard touchdown pass with 33 seconds left in regulation.

Top players

RB Blake Watson 

With his sixth 100-yard outing in seven games, Watson surpassed 1,000 yards on the season in the last game. A 5-foot-9 sophomore, he averages 5.1 yards per carry and has scored seven touchdowns.

LB Jordan Young 

Despite not leading the Monarchs in season tackles before this year, Young is one tackle shy of becoming the program leader with 340. In addition to 93 tackles on the season, he has an interception and a fumble recovery.

WR Ali Jennings III 

A transfer from West Virginia, Jennings is coming off a career-best outing of 252 yards on nine catches with three touchdowns. He is eight yards short of 1,000 on the year and he has scored five touchdowns.

Old Dominion game-by-game

Sept. 3;at Wake Forest;L,42-10

Sept. 11;Hampton;W,47-7

Sept. 18;at Liberty;L,45-17

Sept. 25;Buffalo;L,35-34

Oct. 2;at UTEP;L,28-21

Oct. 9;at Marshall;L,20-13OT

Oct. 16;Western Kentucky;L,43-20

Oct. 30;Louisiana Tech;W,23-20

Nov. 6;Florida International;W,47-24

Nov. 13;Florida Atlantic;W,30-16

Nov. 20;at Middle Tennessee;W,24-17

Nov. 27;Charlotte;W,56-34

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

