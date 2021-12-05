TU in the Myrtle Beach Bowl: Get to know the Old Dominion Monarchs

Season record: 6-6 overall, 5-3 in Conference USA

Coach: Ricky Rahne, 6-6 in second season (first season was 2020, which was canceled)

All-time series: First meeting

Best win: Although the Monarchs didn't beat a team with a winning record, their final three games resulted in victories against teams that finished 5-7 or 6-6. The most impressive of those was the last game of the regular season, a 56-34 win in the Oyster Bowl that sent Old Dominion to bowl eligibility and ended Charlotte's season.

Worst loss: The most painful defeat was in overtime at Marshall in early October, when Old Dominion was desperate for a victory. The Monarchs had one of their best performances but couldn't pick up a first down in overtime after allowing a 52-yard touchdown pass with 33 seconds left in regulation.

Top players

RB Blake Watson

With his sixth 100-yard outing in seven games, Watson surpassed 1,000 yards on the season in the last game. A 5-foot-9 sophomore, he averages 5.1 yards per carry and has scored seven touchdowns.