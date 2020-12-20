TU in the Armed Forces Bowl: Get to know the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Season record: 3-7 overall, 3-7 SEC

Coach: Mike Leach (142-97 overall, 3-7 in first season at Mississippi State)

All-time series vs. TU: First meeting

Best win: In the season opener, the Bulldogs surprised defending national champion LSU 44-34. With the Tigers being ranked sixth, it was the highest-ranked road win in program history. LSU went on to finish 4-5.

Worst loss: On Oct. 10, Mississippi State was handed an ugly 24-2 defeat at Kentucky, having thrown six interceptions. The Bulldogs lost despite giving up only 157 yards.

Top players

QB Will Rogers

A freshman who started the final four games of the regular season, Rogers has completed close to 70% of his passes and has thrown for 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

WR Jaden Walley

Another record-setting freshman, Walley has a team-high 691 receiving yards yards and is averaging 14.4 yards per catch. He has two touchdown receptions.

LB Aaron Brule