TU in the Armed Forces Bowl: Get to know the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi St Georgia Football

Mississippi State wide receiver Jaden Walley races for a touchdown against Georgia on Nov. 21 in Athens, Ga.

 Brynn Anderson, AP

Season record: 3-7 overall, 3-7 SEC

Coach: Mike Leach (142-97 overall, 3-7 in first season at Mississippi State)

All-time series vs. TU: First meeting

Best win: In the season opener, the Bulldogs surprised defending national champion LSU 44-34. With the Tigers being ranked sixth, it was the highest-ranked road win in program history. LSU went on to finish 4-5.

Worst loss: On Oct. 10, Mississippi State was handed an ugly 24-2 defeat at Kentucky, having thrown six interceptions. The Bulldogs lost despite giving up only 157 yards.

Top players

QB Will Rogers

A freshman who started the final four games of the regular season, Rogers has completed close to 70% of his passes and has thrown for 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

WR Jaden Walley

Another record-setting freshman, Walley has a team-high 691 receiving yards yards and is averaging 14.4 yards per catch. He has two touchdown receptions.

LB Aaron Brule

In his sophomore season, Brule has been a menace for opposing offenses, totaling nine QB hurries, eight tackles for lost yardage and 3.5 sacks. He also has broken up three passes and recovered a fumble.

Mississippi State game-by-game

Sept. 26:;at LSU;W, 44-34

Oct. 3:;Arkansas;L, 21-14

Oct. 10:;at Kentucky;L, 24-2

Oct. 17:;Texas A&M;L, 28-14

Oct. 31:;at Alabama;L, 41-0

Nov. 7:;Vanderbilt;W, 24-17

Nov. 21:;at Georgia;L, 31-24

Nov. 28:;at Ole Miss;L, 31-24

Dec. 12:;Auburn;L, 24-10

Dec. 19:;Missouri;W, 41-32

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

Phone: 918-581-8452

