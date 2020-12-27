TU in Armed Forces Bowl: Veteran injured in Iraq inspired by son's Hurricane team

Nicknamed “Lucky” after a series of close calls with gunfire, Anderson suffered a traumatic brain injury when an IED went off outside the prison. A Humvee shielded him from shrapnel, likely saving his life.

“The only thing I remember, it was loud and I couldn’t see anything because of the sand,” he said. “Someone was looking out for me and looking out for my family. I really believe that.”

A couple of years earlier, his wife was rear-ended on a dangerous highway in Sicily with 2-year-old Joseph in a car seat. He was ejected from the backseat and wedged under a fence, resulting in a broken collarbone, a broken arm, broken ribs and a punctured lung.

“The doctor couldn’t believe how tough he was,” Tracy Anderson said. “He was like, ‘He’s going to be a Navy SEAL.’”

Instead, Joseph grew up to be a football player. When he was a kid, a man at a sporting goods store gave him a little TU helmet and predicted he would play for the Hurricane.

Everyone else in Anadarko wanted to play for OU, and that’s what his dad wanted for him. But when Joseph opted to go to TU as a walk-on, his family followed him to the Tulsa area, buying a house in Owasso to be close to him.