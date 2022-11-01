TU ignoring frustration, motivated by last season’s drive to become bowl-eligible

The University of Tulsa sits at 3-5 on the season (1-3 in AAC play), needing victories in at least three of its final four regular-season contests in order to become eligible for a postseason bowl, with the next game against a ranked team that has exceeded expectations so far.

It's the same scenario the team faced last season — and conquered. In 2021, Tulsa went up against No. 2-ranked Cincinnati, lost a close battle in the final minute and its season seemed doomed. But then the Hurricane rattled off three straight wins, with Tulane and SMU among its victims, in order to make it to a bowl. Then it defeated Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl to secure a 7-6 winning record.

Coach Philip Montgomery believes his team can pull it off again.

“We’ve put ourselves in a situation very similar to where we were a year ago at this time, right?” Montgomery said. “We know what we got to do to get ourselves bowl-eligible, we know the opportunities are there, but we got to take advantage of them. We’re that guy that’s with his back against the wall right now, understanding we’ve got a really tough schedule left, but I think we have the team that can go and get that thing done.

“There’s been some really good things about the season, there’s been some frustrating things about the season. That’s every season. But I think our guys are locked in, knowing what our goals are ahead of us and knowing what we’ve got to do to accomplish those things.”

Senior defensive tackle Joseph Anderson noted that the players are determined to do what it takes to make that bowl game.

“Obviously, the season’s not going quite as we planned,” said Anderson, who had his team-leading third sack of the season against SMU. “But as far as the mood, we’re still hungry, we’re still trying to get bowl-eligible and we’re going to take it one game at a time.”

Senior safety Kendarin Ray noted that a win Saturday at home against No. 19 Tulane (11 a.m., ESPNU) would go a long way toward jump-starting the Golden Hurricane’s season.

“A little bit of frustration, but we know what we can do as a unit,” said Ray, who ranks third on the team with 55 tackles. “We probably haven’t shown it the best, but we hold each other accountable every day. The offense holds the defense accountable, the defense holds the offense accountable, and going against those guys every day in practice kind of helps us improve our game and prepares us for each game.

“I believe just winning the game could get us on a spree, give us the confidence that we need as a team and as a unit defensively, and offensively as well. That’s all it takes. Just give us one win and we’ll go from there and take it week-by-week.”

As for last year’s team accomplishing the feat, nothing really changed to spark the late-season charge, it was more about maintaining focus on the little things.

“I think guys put away all of the unnecessary things and they bought in to each other, and they went on the field with a mindset and a purpose, that the goals we have in front of us, we’re going to go accomplish those things,” Montgomery recalled. “It’s playing for each other, it’s playing consistently well and it’s everybody just doing their job. You don’t have to do more than that, it’s about making the play we’re supposed to make and lining up and doing it again and again.”

“We’ve actually talked about how we went on the stretch last year to become bowl-eligible,” added Ray, who missed those games last year due to injury. “I wasn’t around to see as much because I was in the process of my rehab at the time, but the life of the team was really good during that time. It was tough times then, it’s tough times now. We know what we need to do to succeed. We just need to go game-by-game and take it one step at a time so we can reach that goal.”

Besides a resilient attitude, one of the keys to Tulsa being able to go on a late-season run will be improved health for starting quarterback Davis Brin. After fighting through an ankle ailment for a few games, Brin suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury when he was hit hard as he scored on a 21-yard run midway through the third quarter last week.

“It’s still day-to-day right now,” Montgomery said of Brin at Tuesday’s weekly press conference. “Doctors have looked at him, he’s doing his rehab, he’s doing his treatments and we’ll see how he progresses. I know (Monday) he was feeling some better, but we’ll see how that progress takes over the course of this week.”

Of course, if Brin can’t go, backup Braylon Braxton will be ready. After stepping in for Brin late in the last game, Braxton completed 8-of-14 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a score, almost leading a TU comeback that ended for good when Zack Long missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with 3:55 remaining.

“He’s got to present himself this week and prepare himself as if he’s going to start, whether he does or not,” Montgomery said of Braxton. “The good thing about Braylon is that he does that every week, so it shouldn’t be anything new. Obviously, he’ll probably get more reps than what he normally gets, but that being said, I think his preparation will be very similar, if not exactly the same, than what it’s been.”