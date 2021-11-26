TU hosts West Virginia on Saturday night in NCAA soccer third round

Throughout what has been a memorable season for the University of Tulsa, attendance has been consistently good at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.

For the second-round NCAA Tournament match Sunday, close to 1,000 people attended including a large number of students, typically an underrepresented group at TU sporting events.

"The turnout this year both from the community as well as our student body has been great," Tulsa coach Tom McIntosh said. "It's been a big plus.

"Hopefully we can get that same atmosphere Saturday night. It definitely helps."

Ranked as high as second nationally and the No. 6 seed for the NCAA Tournament, the Hurricane defeated Creighton 1-0 and advanced to the third round against 11th-seeded West Virginia. The match is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, also at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium where TU is undefeated.

"They've earned the right to compete at home ... but once the game starts, not a lot changes," McIntosh said. "It's still the same size field and we've got to play well."

TU (16-1-1) is in the third round for a fourth time, including quarterfinal appearances in 2004 and 2009. The Hurricane won the American Athletic Conference regular season and the tournament, which it hosted.