TU hosts spring game Saturday: Storylines to watch

After losing most of its practice sessions a year ago because of COVID-19, the University of Tulsa football team has been making the most of this spring.
"It's actually been my favorite spring ball," receiver JuanCarlos Santana said. "We missed spring ball last year. ... That (time) being away from everybody made us all crave it and want to be back together. It's been fun for us."
Following a turnaround season in which it finished as the runner-up in the American Athletic Conference and made its first bowl game in four years, the Hurricane has largely the same personnel as a result of 13 seniors opting to take advantage of the additional year of eligibility.
"This spring has been good for guys really being able to go back to the mechanics, the fundamentals, the basics ... and then build on top of that," coach Philip Montgomery said. "I've been pleased from that standpoint."
TU will conclude spring practice Tuesday but will first showcase the team with an open scrimmage for fans Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
The spring game starts at 11 a.m. and gates open at 10:30. Attendance will be capped at about 4,000 and the traditional autograph session will not occur as a COVID-19 precaution.
Here are some key storylines to watch Saturday:
Brin at quarterback
He is known as the hero of the comeback win against Tulane, but Davis Brin has been a capable passer since he arrived on campus three years ago. With Zach Smith moving on and Seth Boomer recovering from injury, Brin has been the primary quarterback during spring practice and has looked the part, displaying complete poise, zipping on-the-mark throws and clicking with receivers in a way not seen at TU since the Dane Evans era.
Depth at running back
Shamari Brooks, who missed last season with a knee injury, is nearing a complete recovery but will likely be held out of the spring game as a precaution while Corey Taylor II is preparing for a potential NFL career and TK Wilkerson is coping with a possible career-ending injury. TU has a trio of other options including Deneric Prince and Anthony Watkins, whose college careers started at SEC schools, and Christian Lovick, a dynamic runner.
A defense without Collins
Everyone on the Hurricane defense is back, with the notable exception of Zaven Collins, the All-America linebacker who is expected to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft. Despite having those shoes to fill, TU has talent at every position including linebacker, where Justin Wright had a breakout year in 2020. In addition to veterans Robert Revels III and Treyvon Reeves, Jon-Michael Terry has transferred from Oklahoma and Yohance Burnett is returning from injury.