TU hosts spring game Saturday: Storylines to watch

After losing most of its practice sessions a year ago because of COVID-19, the University of Tulsa football team has been making the most of this spring.

"It's actually been my favorite spring ball," receiver JuanCarlos Santana said. "We missed spring ball last year. ... That (time) being away from everybody made us all crave it and want to be back together. It's been fun for us."

Following a turnaround season in which it finished as the runner-up in the American Athletic Conference and made its first bowl game in four years, the Hurricane has largely the same personnel as a result of 13 seniors opting to take advantage of the additional year of eligibility.

"This spring has been good for guys really being able to go back to the mechanics, the fundamentals, the basics ... and then build on top of that," coach Philip Montgomery said. "I've been pleased from that standpoint."

TU will conclude spring practice Tuesday but will first showcase the team with an open scrimmage for fans Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

The spring game starts at 11 a.m. and gates open at 10:30. Attendance will be capped at about 4,000 and the traditional autograph session will not occur as a COVID-19 precaution.