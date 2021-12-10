TU hosts Southern Illinois, looking to end three-game skid

Southern Illinois at Tulsa
1 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center
Records: Southern Illinois 5-3, Tulsa 4-5
ESPN+, KXBL-99.5
Three storylines
Familiar opponent: The Hurricane is playing Southern Illinois for the 54th time in program history but the first time at the Reynolds Center. The teams had 46 meetings as members of the Missouri Valley Conference in 1975-1996.
Three-game skid: TU has dropped three games in a row, most recently falling 60-55 to Loyola Marymount on Tuesday night. The Hurricane led by two with less than four minutes left but was outscored 9-2 the rest of the way.
Scouting the Salukis: Southern Illinois is on a three-game winning streak. Its most recent outing was a 66-41 victory against Southern Miss in which it allowed the program's fewest points since 2008. Lance Jones leads the team with 17.7 points per game.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.