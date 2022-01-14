TU hosts No. 11 Houston on Saturday night

No. 11 Houston at Tulsa

7 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center

ESPN2, KXBL-99.5

Records: TU 6-8, 0-3 AAC; Houston 14-2, 3-0

Three storylines

Skid reaches three: The Hurricane has dropped three consecutive games to open American Athletic Conference play, having trailed by double digits in each before losing by seven or fewer points. Against Temple on Wednesday, Tulsa had a five-point lead early in the second half and a chance to tie or go up one in the final minute.

Scouting the Cougars: Houston has lost top scorer Marcus Sasser and guard Tramon Clark to injuries but has won six games in a row while ranking in the top 15 in offensive and defensive efficiency. Forward Josh Carlton averaged 26 points and 11.5 rebounds last week. The series is tied at 29, and Saturday's game is the teams' only regular-season meeting.

Bigger audience: In addition to airing on ESPN2, the game was selected to be shown on the Armed Forces Network, which is broadcast to 500,000 active duty, uniformed armed forces personnel from all service branches stationed around the globe at U.S. military installations, U.S. embassies and consulates in 170 territories and sailors aboard 140 ships-at-sea operating outside U.S. waters.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

