TU hosts Memphis on Sunday afternoon in a return of Frank Haith to the Reynolds Center

Memphis at Tulsa

4 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center

TV/Radio: ESPN2, KXBL-99.5

Three storylines

Back in action: The Hurricane returns home after a Tuesday loss at East Carolina, which shot 59% in the second half to overcome a halftime deficit and secure a 76-66 victory.

Defending deep: TU's 3-point defense ranks second in the conference and 30th nationally, with opponents shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc.

Familiar face: On the Tigers' staff is former TU coach Frank Haith, who went 138-108 in eight seasons and was selected American coach of the year in 2019-20 when the Hurricane won a share of the regular-season title.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World