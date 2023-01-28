 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TULSA MEN'S BASKETBALL

TU hosts Memphis on Sunday afternoon in a return of Frank Haith to the Reynolds Center

  • Updated
TU BASKETBALL (copy)

Frank Haith is in his first season on the Memphis staff after eight years at TU.

 IAN MAULE, Tulsa World file

Memphis at Tulsa

4 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center

TV/Radio: ESPN2, KXBL-99.5

Three storylines

Back in action: The Hurricane returns home after a Tuesday loss at East Carolina, which shot 59% in the second half to overcome a halftime deficit and secure a 76-66 victory.

Defending deep: TU's 3-point defense ranks second in the conference and 30th nationally, with opponents shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc.

Familiar face: On the Tigers' staff is former TU coach Frank Haith, who went 138-108 in eight seasons and was selected American coach of the year in 2019-20 when the Hurricane won a share of the regular-season title.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

