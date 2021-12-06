 Skip to main content
TU hosts Loyola Marymount on Tuesday night
TU men's basketball

TU hosts Loyola Marymount on Tuesday night

  • Updated
Loyola Marymount (5-3) at Tulsa (4-4)

8 p.m. Tuesday, Reynolds Center

ESPNU, KXBL-99.5

Three storylines

Back at home: The Hurricane begins a three-game homestand after playing four of the last five away from the Reynolds Center. After hosting the Lions, TU has home games against Southern Illinois on Monday and Alcorn State on Dec. 16.

Horne continues to shine: For a third time this season, Jeriah Horne was selected to the American Athletic Conference's honor roll. He averaged 23.5 points last week while shooting 51.5% from the field and knocking down eight 3-pointers and also recorded 13 rebounds.

Scouting the Lions: Loyola Marymount is led by Joe Quintana, who is scoring 17.3 points per game and shooting 48.4% on 3-pointers. Eli Scott also averages 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. TU leads the series 4-0.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

