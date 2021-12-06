TU hosts Loyola Marymount on Tuesday night

Loyola Marymount (5-3) at Tulsa (4-4)
8 p.m. Tuesday, Reynolds Center
ESPNU, KXBL-99.5
Three storylines
Back at home: The Hurricane begins a three-game homestand after playing four of the last five away from the Reynolds Center. After hosting the Lions, TU has home games against Southern Illinois on Monday and Alcorn State on Dec. 16.
Horne continues to shine: For a third time this season, Jeriah Horne was selected to the American Athletic Conference's honor roll. He averaged 23.5 points last week while shooting 51.5% from the field and knocking down eight 3-pointers and also recorded 13 rebounds.
Scouting the Lions: Loyola Marymount is led by Joe Quintana, who is scoring 17.3 points per game and shooting 48.4% on 3-pointers. Eli Scott also averages 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. TU leads the series 4-0.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.