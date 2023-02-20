East Carolina at Tulsa

7 p.m. Tuesday, Reynolds Center

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Records: East Carolina 13-13, 4-9 AAC; TU 5-21, 1-14

Three storylines

Final homestand: The Hurricane plays its last two home games this week, with the other being Sunday against UCF. Four of TU's five wins have come at the Reynolds Center.

Nearing milestone: Guard Sam Griffin is five points from reaching the 400-point mark in consecutive seasons. He scored 454 points last year.

All-time series: TU leads the series 23-6 but has dropped the last three meetings. The Pirates prevailed 77-67 when the teams played a month ago. First-year coach Michael Schwartz is a former Hurricane assistant.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World