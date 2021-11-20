TU hosts Creighton in NCAA men's soccer tournament

A week between games has allowed the University of Tulsa to get healthier heading into the NCAA men’s soccer tournament.

Alex Meinhard, who leads the Hurricane with 12 goals, and Malik Henry-Scott, who has scored seven, have been sidelined by injury. Henry-Scott is expected back Sunday night for a 6 p.m., second-round meeting against Creighton at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.

“I’m hopeful, I guess, for Alex is probably the best way I can put it right now,” coach Tom McIntosh said. “We’ll see. He is progressing very well.”

Without two of its top players, TU continued a successful season that included the American Athletic Conference championship and a sweep of the league’s postseason awards. The Hurricane has been ranked as high as No. 2 nationally and has a 15-1-1 record.

“I think one of the biggest improvements we needed to make was being able to score goals and create chances — score goals not only by different people, but different in a different manner, in different areas,” McIntosh said. “That’s been a big part of our success as we’ve been able to do that this year.