TU hosts Creighton in NCAA men's soccer tournament
TU hosts Creighton in NCAA men's soccer tournament

  • Updated
Tulsa vs UCF

Tulsa midfielder Alvaro Torrijos (left) attempts to dribble around UCF forward Franco Loello during the American Athletic Conference championship game. TU will play host to Creighton Sunday in an NCAA Tournament second-round game.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

A week between games has allowed the University of Tulsa to get healthier heading into the NCAA men’s soccer tournament.

Alex Meinhard, who leads the Hurricane with 12 goals, and Malik Henry-Scott, who has scored seven, have been sidelined by injury. Henry-Scott is expected back Sunday night for a 6 p.m., second-round meeting against Creighton at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.

“I’m hopeful, I guess, for Alex is probably the best way I can put it right now,” coach Tom McIntosh said. “We’ll see. He is progressing very well.”

Without two of its top players, TU continued a successful season that included the American Athletic Conference championship and a sweep of the league’s postseason awards. The Hurricane has been ranked as high as No. 2 nationally and has a 15-1-1 record.

“I think one of the biggest improvements we needed to make was being able to score goals and create chances — score goals not only by different people, but different in a different manner, in different areas,” McIntosh said. “That’s been a big part of our success as we’ve been able to do that this year.

“Last spring, when we were in our regular season, we were really dependent on Malik and Alex. I think we we’ve grown in terms of how we play as a team. As a result, we’ve been able to continue to score and create chances even without even without those guys.”

With a run in the tournament, TU can extend what has been one of the best seasons in school history. McIntosh has been a part of 345 of the Hurricane’s 432 victories as a player, assistant or head coach, building the program into an annual contender with a committed fan base.

“There’s very few programs in America that have the alumni that we have, that have the support that we have and just to see that whole thing grow ... for me that is awesome,” McIntosh said. “When you sign up to play here, you are playing for way more than yourselves. That is felt deep within our program.”

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

No. 6 seed Tulsa vs. Creighton

NCAA Tournament second round

6 p.m. Sunday, Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium

ESPN+

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

