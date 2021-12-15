TU hosts Alcorn State on Thursday night

Alcorn State at Tulsa
7 p.m. Thursday, Reynolds Center
ESPN+, KXBL-99.5
Records: TU 5-5, Alcorn 1-8
Three storylines
Last home nonconference game: The Hurricane is in the final stretch of the nonconference portion of the schedule, which continues Saturday against Colorado State in Fort Worth and Tuesday against North Texas in Oklahoma City.
Toys for Tots: Tulsa will collect unopened and new presents at Thursday's game. Santa also will be on hand on the concourse level behind Section 101.
Scouting the Braves: Alcorn State's lone win was at Milwaukee, and the Braves' past three games resulted in lopsided road losses to other teams in the American Athletic Conference.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
