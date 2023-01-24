TU hires Ryan Switzer as WRs coach, completing Kevin Wilson's staff

Former North Carolina receiver Ryan Switzer has been hired as wide receivers coach at the University of Tulsa, completing Kevin Wilson’s inaugural staff.

The position will be the first in the coaching career of Switzer, a 28-year-old who retired from the NFL in July. He was a fourth-round selected in the 2017 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys, then spent two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one with the Cleveland Browns.

During his college career in 2013-16, Switzer caught 244 passes for 2,907 yards and 19 touchdowns while returning 99 punts for 1,082 yards and seven TDs. As a senior, he totaled 96 catches for 1,112 yards.

Switzer — who has no known relation to former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer — left North Carolina as the all-time leader for career receptions (244), career receiving yards (2,907), career punt return yards (1,082), career punt return touchdowns (seven) and single-season receptions (96). He was an All-America selection as a return specialist as a freshman and a junior.

Wilson’s other assistants are offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Steve Spurrier Jr.; defensive coordinator and safeties coach Matt Guerrieri; assistant head coach and defensive line coach Ron Burton; special teams coordinator Ricky Brown; running backs coach Adrian Mayes; tight ends coach Greg Frey; cornerbacks coach Michael Hunter Jr.; linebackers coach Koy McFarland; and offensive line coach Ryan Stanchek.