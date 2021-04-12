TU hires Oklahoma native Angie Nelp as women's basketball coach

Arizona State associate head coach Angie Nelp will be introduced Tuesday as the University of Tulsa women’s basketball coach.

Nelp is an Oklahoma native who was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 1998 at Canadian High School. She replaces Matilda Mossman, who retired last month after 10 years with the Hurricane.

Including stops at Rice and Mercer, Nelp has coached 13 seasons in Division I college basketball and has helped teams reach postseason competition eight times. She has coached 33 all-conference players, eight conference players of the year, three conference freshman of the year honorees, 43 academic all-conference selections and 18 professional players.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to be the next head coach of the women’s basketball team at the University of Tulsa,” Nelp said in a statement. “I want to thank Interim President Janet Levit, Rick Dickson and Crista Troester for entrusting me with the growth and development of this program and the student-athletes who make it so special.

“Our team will represent the values of this great university and its commitment to excellence. We will be a team that plays for each other, gives our best effort in all we do and competes for championships. My family and I are looking forward to being part of the TU family.”