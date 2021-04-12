TU hires Oklahoma native Angie Nelp as women's basketball coach

Arizona State associate head coach Angie Nelp will be introduced Tuesday as the University of Tulsa women’s basketball coach.
Nelp is an Oklahoma native who was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 1998 at Canadian High School. She replaces Matilda Mossman, who retired last month after 10 years with the Hurricane.
Including stops at Rice and Mercer, Nelp has coached 13 seasons in Division I college basketball and has helped teams reach postseason competition eight times. She has coached 33 all-conference players, eight conference players of the year, three conference freshman of the year honorees, 43 academic all-conference selections and 18 professional players.
“I am extremely humbled and excited to be the next head coach of the women’s basketball team at the University of Tulsa,” Nelp said in a statement. “I want to thank Interim President Janet Levit, Rick Dickson and Crista Troester for entrusting me with the growth and development of this program and the student-athletes who make it so special.
“Our team will represent the values of this great university and its commitment to excellence. We will be a team that plays for each other, gives our best effort in all we do and competes for championships. My family and I are looking forward to being part of the TU family.”
At Arizona State, Nelp was an assistant for three seasons before being promoted to associate head coach last year. During her tenure, the Sun Devils posted a .617 winning percentage and advanced to the postseason three times including a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2019.
In 2020, Arizona State had the nation’s sixth-ranked recruiting class with four players ranked among ESPN’s top 30 by position. She also recruited and signed the 2018 U-18 European Championship MVP.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Angie, Jake and family to the University of Tulsa,” Dickson said. “It’s an exciting day for our university, athletics department and women’s basketball program. Angie brings the enthusiasm and tenacity that we were looking for in our new coach. She has a passion to see that her student-athletes succeed not only on the court but in all phases of life.
“Everyone we talked to about her raved about Angie’s energy, leadership, work ethic, basketball knowledge, her ability to connect with people and be a stellar role model for young women. We’re excited that she’s now a part of our TU family.”
At Rice, Nelp helped guide the Owls to the WBI Championship — the school's first postseason title — and 22 victories in 2016-17, the second-most wins in a single season. The Owls improved by 13 wins from her first to second season.
Nelp joined the Owls after spending four seasons as an assistant at Mercer, where she was responsible for coaching guards as well as scout and film preparation. She also coordinated Mercer’s recruiting efforts that saw the Bears sign two ESPN top-70 players along with two Georgia state players of the year.
While she was on staff, Mercer had two 20-win seasons, setting school records for most conference and non-conference wins while orchestrating one of the nation’s quickest program turnarounds in one year as the Bears went from six to 20 wins.
Nelp also was assistant director of basketball operations at Marquette and a graduate assistant at Arkansas. She played at Colorado State, totaling 1,397 points and leading the Rams to three NCAA Tournament appearances.
A Eufaula native, Nelp propelled Canadian High School to the 1998 state championship while earning state tournament MVP honors.