TU hires Kansas State assistant Ramatowski as new coach of volleyball program

The University of Tulsa hired Kansas State assistant coach Lauren Ramatowski as the new head volleyball coach, it was announced on Monday. She becomes the eighth coach in the school’s 48-year volleyball history.

Ramatowski spent the past season as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Kansas State, helping the Wildcats post a 15-14 record. She was responsible for leading K-State’s defensive system, including blocking, back-row defense and serving. Kansas State finished first in the Big 12 in blocks and service aces per set, and second for digs per set.

With Tulsa’s vice president and director of athletics Rick Dickson present, Ramatowski and her family — husband J.C. and children Tommy and Ella — were introduced to the crowd at the Reynolds Center Monday night during the women’s basketball game and received a nice ovation.

“My family and I are excited about this wonderful opportunity to join the Tulsa athletics family,” Ramatowski said in a statement. “I am grateful to Rick Dickson and Crista Troester (TU's executive associate AD for compliance) for trusting my vision for the volleyball program. It was clear in my conversations with Rick that Tulsa has high expectations for success both on and off the court for their student athletes. I am eager to bring that same vision to the volleyball program.”

Prior to her one year at Kansas State, Ramatowski served as an assistant coach at Arkansas for two seasons, while working with and analyzing the Razorbacks’ defensive systems. She also assumed marketing, social content and in-game experience responsibilities at Arkansas, helping the program set records in both season-ticket sales and single-game attendance.

That was something that Dickson liked in her experience.

“We’re excited to have Lauren, J.C., Tommy and Ella join the University of Tulsa athletics family,” Dickson said in a news release announcing the decision.

“Lauren has extensive volleyball experience at multiple levels, including her final two stops at Arkansas and Kansas State. She has been instrumental at the schools where she’s coached, not only with on-court instruction, but in recruiting, player development and the overall organization and marketing of each program.”

Ramatowski also was an assistant coach at Division II Washburn University, winning the 2018 Division II National Assistant Coach of the Year award, as Washburn reached the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Volleyball Championship that year.

Before that, she spent a season as an assistant coach at Houston Baptist in 2016 and also spent time at the club level and high school ranks as the head coach at St. Teresa’s Academy, guiding the squad to Missouri’s Class 4A runners-up in 2015.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Ramatowski graduated from Kansas State in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing. She later earned a masters of arts degree in leadership and sports administration from Truman State in 2012.