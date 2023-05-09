Tulsa's softball team will open play on Thursday morning as the fourth seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament in Tampa, Florida.

Tulsa (23-27, 9-9) moved up into the tournament’s fourth seed after sweeping East Carolina in the final series of the 2023 regular season.

TU will play No. 5 Houston at 10 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Golden Hurricane previously captured the 2016, 2017 and 2018 American Softball Championship titles, defeating Houston 1-0 in the 2017 championship game in Greenville, South Carolina.

Tulsa and Houston will face off in the No. 4 vs No. 5 game for a second straight season, with the Cougars coming out on top in last year’s edition, 5-2.

TU swept Houston at the Cougars' home field in late April by scores of 7-0, 4-2 and 6-4.

The winner of Thursday's game will advance to the semifinals against top-seeded Wichita State at 11 a.m. Friday. It will be on ESPNU.

The Shockers captured the American Softball Championship trophy in 2021.

Wichita State took two of three from the Cougars (April 14-16) and swept the Golden Hurricane (April 28-30) during the regular season this year.

The tournament's championship game will be at 10 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

On Monday, TU's Haley Morgan was named the conference Player of the Week and Maura Moore earned Pitcher of the Week honors.

Both Morgan and Moore have made multiple appearances on the AAC Honor Roll this season, but neither had been selected as a player of the week.

They join Claira Skaggs and Imani Edwards as Tulsa players to receive the honor in the 2023 season.