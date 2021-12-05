TU headed to Myrtle Beach for Dec. 20 bowl against Old Dominion

The University of Tulsa will face Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 20.

The bowl, in its second year, is played at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina, at 1:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN. The stadium is the home of Coastal Carolina and is known for its teal turf.

"We're excited for the opportunity to continue our season at the Myrtle Beach Bowl against a very good Old Dominion football team," TU coach Philip Montgomery said. "We look forward to representing our university, the city of Tulsa and the American Athletic Conference in Myrtle Beach."

The Hurricane won its final three games of the season to reach bowl eligibility after a 1-4 start. Old Dominion, a Conference USA team whose program started in 2009, also is 6-6 after winning its last five games.

"Old Dominion has done such an outstanding job in building a solid foundation for its football program in such a short time since adding the sport and moving to the FBS level," Montgomery said. "It should be a tremendous matchup between two teams that finished our regular seasons extremely strong."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.