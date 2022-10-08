TU has no answer for Navy running game, falls 53-21

That wasn’t how this game was supposed to go.

The University of Tulsa’s defense just wasn’t able to stop the Navy running game and while quarterback Davis Brin did play (most of the game), the TU running game didn’t contribute much to the offense and Tulsa went down hard in a 53-21 defeat Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.

Navy’s offense wasn’t supposed to be that good, averaging just 13.3 points per game and 176 yards per game. The Midshipmen (2-3, 2-1 AAC) had surpassed those totals just two minutes into the second quarter and continued to pile up the yards and points, en route to 295 yards rushing and a dominating 36-14 lead by halftime.

“We really didn’t operate at the level we needed to operate in any of our three phases tonight, whether you’re talking about offense, defense, special teams, coaches, we got to be better,” said Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery. “We got to get them prepared better and then we got to execute better when those opportunities come. Tough night for us tonight, got the bye week coming up, got to try to get healthy and we got a lot of work to do in that bye week to get prepared for that second half of the season, got a lot of football left.”

Navy fullback Daba Fofana entered the day with 116 yards and zero touchdowns rushing over the first four games and had 111 yards and three TDs by halftime.

And while Tulsa’s defense did a bit better in the second half, by then it was too late. Overall, Navy gained 455 yards on the ground, with Fofana finishing with 159 on 21 rushes. Vincent Terrell added 93 yards and a touchdown on 17 rushes for Navy, which outgained Tulsa in yardage 490-309.

Navy’s point total matched the number they’d scored combined over their first four games of the season.

Tulsa (2-4, 0-2) hadn’t allowed more than the 40 points they surrendered in the season-opening 40-37 double overtime loss to Wyoming, and they allowed nearly that amount by halftime. The first possession of the third quarter, which included a fake punt and a receiver (Kai Puailoa-Rojas) throwing to the quarterback (Tai Lavatai) for the 26-yard touchdown, put Navy over 40.

Navy usually wins by bleeding down the clock and picking up three, four or five yards on each play, but in this game, the Midshipmen had three scoring drives of four plays or fewer in the first half that all took two minutes or less. They also had six plays of over 25 yards.

“Obviously, it’s a tough offense to go against,” Montgomery said. “We didn’t do a great job of tackling tonight, especially early. I thought they found a little key early in the game, some of their tactical stuff that they were able to do, kind of hit us on the back side. Got to control the fullback early, if you let the fullback get going, it really opens up the rest of their offense.

“This thing was not on our defense. Offensively, we didn’t play well, defensively, we could have played better and special teams, we could have played better. This is a full team deal, this is not just us not stopping them.”

Offensively, Brin had a pretty good day, completing 20-of-31 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns. But he also got hit multiple times while trying to throw, got sacked twice, had two interceptions and an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone that cost Tulsa a safety.

“I thought he battled,” Montgomery said of Brin. “We had a lot of blitz, a lot of stunts tonight, trying to get the ball out of his hands quickly. At times, I thought we operated at a good level, at other times, we just weren’t consistent enough. When we do that, when we’re consistent, good things happen, but we’ve got to be able to defeat all this blitz that we’re seeing. Obviously, they’re bringing one more than we can block at that particular time, so you know that ball’s got to come out quickly. If you hit them, then you’ve got a big play.”

Meanwhile, the TU running game struggled. The Golden Hurricane had negative-7 yards at halftime, which included minus-2 yards charged to Brin for getting sacked.

And at that point, with the Golden Hurricane trailing by 22 points at halftime, they were pretty much forced into continuing to favor passing plays in an attempt to mount a comeback. A 13-yard run that featured some limping, by Brin in the final seconds of the third quarter finally put Tulsa into positive yardage rushing. Overall, Tulsa wound up with 25 yards on the ground on 18 rushes, with 18 of those yards coming from backup running back Bill Jackson in the final four minutes.

“We got to get our run game more established,” Montgomery said. “We did not run the football very effectively tonight. I probably gave up on the run a little bit too quick, but we got to be better in that area.”