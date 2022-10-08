 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU has no answer for Navy running game, falls 53-21

Tulsa Navy Football

Navy linebacker Will Harbour, bottom, applies pressure as Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin (7) throws the ball from his own end zone in the Golden Hurricane's loss to the Midshipmen Saturday, in Annapolis, Md. Brin was called for an intentional grounding penalty and Navy was awarded points on the play for a safety.

 Julio Cortez, Associated Press

The University of Tulsa’s defense just wasn’t able to stop the Navy running game and while quarterback Davis Brin did play (most of the game), the TU running game didn’t contribute much to the offense and Tulsa went down hard in a 53-21 defeat Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.

Navy (2-3, 2-1 AAC) entered the game averaging 13.3 points and 176 yards rushing per game and had already surpassed both of those figures just 1:19 into the second quarter, when they went ahead 17-7 on a 47-yard touchdown run by Daba Fofana, who led the Midshipmen with 159 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

Vincent Terrell added 93 yards and a touchdown on 17 rushes for Navy, which piled up 455 yards rushing total.

Overall, Navy outgained Tulsa in yardage 490-309, while also generating four turnovers from the Golden Hurricane.

For TU (2-4, 0-2), Brin completed 20-of-31 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns, along with two interceptions, before coming out for good late in the fourth quarter with a few of the other starters. The TU running game struggled, gaining just 25 yards on 18 rushes — and 18 of those yards came in the final four minutes with the outcome already determined.

