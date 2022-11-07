TU has back to the wall, facing short week with next game Thursday

It’s not an ideal situation, that’s for sure.

The University of Tulsa has gone 1-5 over the last six games, and with their starting quarterback hurt, they have just three games remaining in the regular season. In order to become eligible for a postseason bowl game, TU (3-6, 1-4 AAC) must win all three.

And on top of that, the Golden Hurricane have two fewer days than usual to prepare for the next challenge, a Thursday night contest on the road at Memphis (4-5, 2-4).

Coming off a disappointing 27-13 loss to No. 19 Tulane at home, coach Philip Montgomery acknowledged that his team has a lot to consider before taking the field again.

“As far as last week’s game, you look at the tape, did some good things, just didn’t do enough of them,” Montgomery said. “We had some opportunities to get the lead, had opportunities to put more pressure on them; there’s plays to be made in there. We’ve got to continue to do a better job in those areas and our consistency in play has to continue to rise. We talked to the team about how there’s a very fine line between winning and not winning. It’s about making a play here, making a block there, making a tackle there, being able to get off the field or extend a drive and we’ve got to continue to recognize those opportunities and we’ve got to make the most of them. So we know we’re going to have our hands full this week and we got to be prepared and ready.”

Of course, the big question is, will QB Davis Brin, who missed the Tulane game because of a shoulder injury, be able to play?

“It’s going to be day-to-day,” Montgomery said of Brin’s status at his weekly press conference on Monday. “I know I keep giving you that answer, but that’s the best answer I can really give you. On a short week like this, you would prefer to have a Saturday game because every day is an opportunity for a guy, from an injury standpoint, to get healthier. So it’s going to be day-to-day with him, just like with a couple other of those guys, and then we’ll kind of manage that, and as we get closer to game time, we’ll get a better feel for where we’re at, and what we can do moving forward from there.”

Tulsa also has a few other key players whose injury status is unclear at the moment, such as nose guard Jayden Simon, safety Jaise Oliver and running back Steven Anderson, each of whom missed the Tulane game.

If Brin can’t go, backup Braylon Braxton will step in again. The redshirt freshman did pretty well in his first collegiate start last week, completing 13-of-25 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 61 yards on nine carries — if you subtract the four times he was sacked for a total of 29 yards.

It would be Braxton’s first road start, although he did see significant action at then-No. 13 Ole Miss on Sept. 24, when he entered the contest midway through the second quarter after Brin first injured his ankle.

“I think it helped him that he had to play on the road, even though it wasn’t in the starting mode, at Ole Miss,” Montgomery said. “That’s a pretty good environment to have to go step in and play. For him, he’s a confident player, I think he learned a lot from last week. Any time your first start comes, it’s one thing to come off the bench, it’s another thing to know, ‘Hey, I’m rolling into this game and it’s on me.’ And I thought he handled a lot of situations incredibly well. I thought he played well enough and gave us opportunities to go win. We got to make more plays around him, we got to help support him in that way. I think he’ll handle whatever we throw in front of him, he’s got a good head on his shoulders, he’s always eager to get in.”

With the game being just five days after the last one, it just means squeezing in prep time whenever possible. Usually, the players get Mondays off, but this time, they were out practicing at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

“We can’t let that affect us,” safety Tyon Davis said of the short turnaround. “Guys in the NFL do it with a day less than us, so we can’t let that affect us. We just got to focus on the game and it’s all in your mind. If you put it out of your mind, then I think it’ll be all right.”

And with Wednesday being a travel day to Memphis, that leaves just Tuesday as the only regular day on the weekly schedule.

“Being the road team adds another factor to this, right?” Montgomery said. “Because at least if you’re playing at home, you can get some semblance of what your normal third day of practice would be. You may scale it back a little bit, you may do something a little different, but when you’re in the travel mode, there’s just very little time for you to have the opportunity to do that. I do think that adds another element to it.”

As for the team’s morale, they know the situation is dire, but are determined to just take things one game at a time and focus on what’s directly in front of them. That is pretty much the same approach they took last season when they were in the exact same scenario and went 3-0 over the last three contests to qualify for a bowl — which they then won to finish 7-6.

“We haven’t talked much about last year,” said Davis, who ranks fifth on the Hurricane with 38 tackles this season, along with one interception and a team-high eight passes broken up. “We’re focused on this game and how we can win it, and if we can win it, then we’re just focused on the next game after that. We’re just taking it one week at a time, because we know if we look up and we’re 1-0 each week, then we’re 6-6 and back in a bowl game. That’s been the focus.“

“Like we talked about Sunday in our team meeting, we don’t have time this week to pout around and feel sorry for ourselves,” Montgomery said. “We’ve got another one sitting right here in front of us, and we’ve got to gear up and get ready to go. We always have the 24-hour rule around here, whether it’s good or bad, and we got to get prepared and moved on. This week just makes you do it a little bit quicker. We’re kind of in that playoff-type of mode, we got to take it one week at a time, we know this one’s a big one and we need to get back on the right track.

“The biggest part of it is, we’ve got to get that taste back. So much of it deals with belief and momentum and seeing yourself go out there and perform in a way that helps you execute at a different spot. You’ve got to make the ball bounce a different way, it’s just not going to happen on its own. It’s creating those opportunities and then taking advantage of those opportunities and recognizing when they’re there and how you’ve got to seize the moment when those things happen.“