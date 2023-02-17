When University of Tulsa basketball player Caroline Lyles was 14, her dad took her and her older sister outside their home to deliver the heartbreaking news.

Their mom had been fighting breast cancer for several months, and that battle was nearing its conclusion.

“I didn’t really know how to take that in,” Caroline said. “They realized the cancer was spreading throughout her body and in her lungs, so there wasn’t a whole lot they could do to stop it.”

That’s when everything changed for Caroline, then a high school sophomore in Arkansas. She stayed home from school the rest of the semester to spend that remaining time with her mom.

Donna Lyles died at age 52 the day before Mother’s Day in 2019. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, she was remembered for being a caring attorney who practiced family law for close to three decades.

“She put others before herself always,” Caroline said. “That was just in her heart to help others.”

That meant showing up for all of her daughters’ games, staying up late with them to help with homework, taking them shopping, being there for whatever they needed.

Caroline and her older sister, Emily, leaned on each other and on their dad to get through their mom’s death.

“Early on, I would struggle with it,” Caroline said. “Anytime I would talk about it, I would just break down. I could not get any words out and I had to leave the room, but I’ve just kind of used it to make me stronger.”

Basketball also was part of the healing process. She continued to practice and play throughout her mom’s cancer battle, using it as a distraction from what was going on.

The week after her mom died, Caroline was back on the court for a tournament, fighting through the emotions and relying on the support of her teammates and friends.

“I think she would have wanted me to do that,” she said. “It was like my therapy.”

The Lyles family moved to Texas the next year to start a new chapter. That took a turn when Caroline’s dad, James, was diagnosed with throat cancer and started chemotherapy.

“He fought it thankfully and he’s doing a lot better,” Caroline said. “We’re thankful and blessed that he’s where he’s at.”

Caroline has relied on her faith to cope with difficult times, more than what the average college freshman has been through. She also has become comfortable sharing her story to help other people.

“I want to encourage others or inspire others whether or not you’ve lost someone to breast cancer or cancer or just lost a loved one,” she said. “A lot of people will let that control their whole life and set them back forever, but you can also use this in a whole other way and allow you to be greater and move on and be stronger in other situations.”

On Saturday afternoon, TU hosts Memphis in the Play4Kay Pink Game for breast cancer awareness. That has additional meaning for Caroline, who said she and her sister will get tested in several years to find out if they carry the same gene as their mom.

“I’ve never had a game like that, just to be able represent her out there,” she said. “I always try and play for her, but I think it’s just going to be really special.”