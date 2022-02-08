TU golfers finish second to BYU at Texas State Invitational

Tulsa's women's golf squad placed second over 54 holes at the Texas State Invitational, concluding a two-day trip to Kyle, Texas, on Tuesday to open the spring season.

Its team total of 891 placed the Golden Hurricane nine strokes behind Brigham Young at the Plum Creek Golf Course about 20 miles south of Austin.

Finishing second as an individual, Lilly Thomas saved her best round for last, shooting a 2-under par to finish the event at 214 strokes, three behind BYU's Annick Haczkiewicz. Thomas finished the first day in third before she overcame Texas' Ellie Szeryk, who was tied with Haczkiewicz for first before turning in a 73 on the last round to finish fourth overall.

After shooting five consecutive birdies on the front nine, Thomas shot a triple bogey on the 14th hole of the final round, a 370-yard par-4, before rallying to par the final four holes.

Two Golden Hurricane seniors tied for 18th, as Haley Greb and Lorena Tseng each shot a 227. Playing as an individual, freshman Lovisa Gunnar's 227 also tied for 18th. Sydney Seigel shot 230 to finish tied at 26th.

Tulsa's women return to the course Feb. 13 and 14 at the Columbia Classic in Melbourne, Florida.

