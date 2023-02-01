TU goes cold in 81-55 loss at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio – An eight-minute stretch without a field goal doomed Tulsa on Wednesday night, leading to an 81-55 loss in an American Athletic Conference game at Cincinnati.

The Hurricane gave up a 16-0 run in the first half and missed a dozen consecutive shots to fall behind by double digits, a deficit too large to overcome.

Tim Dalger ended the drought with a putback, and the Bearcats (15-9, 6-4) responded with a 3-pointer to lead 36-18 at halftime. TU shot 21.4% from the field and missed all six of its attempts beyond the arc in the half.

Cincinnati led by 20 for most of the remainder. After a layup by Bryant Selebangue and a 3 from Brandon Betson, the Hurricane (5-16, 1-9) surrendered eight unanswered to squash comeback hopes.

Sam Griffin scored 15 and Anthony Pritchard added 12 points. Selebangue had a season-high 15 rebounds to go with eight points.