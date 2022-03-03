TU freshman standout prepared for home debut

For the first time Friday, University of Tulsa softball fans will get a live glimpse of Celeste Wood, a freshman that Hurricane coach Crissy Strimple regards as one of the best newcomers she has coached.

"We've had a couple girls, you know, that have come in as a freshman and did well and maybe I think they did well throughout their entire freshman year," Strimple said Wednesday. "But I don't know if they started off as hot as (Wood).

"She's right up there with some of the freshmen that we've had that have just come in and the game hasn't seemed too much for her right away," the third-year TU coach said.

Wood, who signed to TU from Hilldale High School in November 2020, set a school-record with eight RBI and hit a walk-off double in the 12th inning on Feb. 13 against Alabama-Birmingham. Her second walk-off, a triple against Louisiana Tech, capped a Golden Hurricane eight-run comeback Feb. 19.

"I felt like I was on top of the world, honestly," Wood said. "Especially after the walk-off double (against UAB). All of the girls rushed out to me to jump on me, pat me on the head."

After opening the season on the road for three consecutive weekends, the Golden Hurricane (5-8) will play at home Friday in a double-header against DePaul to open the TU/OSU Invitational. The first game starts at 2:30 p.m., the second at 4:30.

"I think we're all excited to get home," Strimple said. "It's been a long three weeks. There's nothing like playing on our home field, playing in front of our fans."

Wood tallied at least 13 family members who will be in the Collins Family Softball Complex to see her home debut, including some from her prolific paternal lineage of baseball and softball players. Strimple said softball is "in (Wood's) DNA."

"My dad ... my grandpa, which he coached me since I was like 12, my aunt, she played softball collegiately, and then we have my uncle, Josh. He played with my dad," Wood said.

The aforementioned grandfather, Darrell, coached Wood's travel team, Tulsa Elite.

"She obviously was just well-coached by her grandpa," Strimple said. "I think, one of the conversations I remember having with her grandfather, in particular, was 'we raised our granddaughter that when you're playing the best, you give your best.' So, I guess it doesn't surprise me that she's gone out and done well right away."

After its doubleheader with DePaul, the Golden Hurricane will play Minnesota at 4 p.m. Saturday and Stanford at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, TU plays its first regular-season game against Central Arkansas at 5 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.