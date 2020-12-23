 Skip to main content
TU freshman Keshawn Williams scores 20 points in win against Southwestern Christian
Tulsa 102, Southwestern Christian 45

Meet the coaching staff

Frank Haith moved into third on Tulsa's all-time coaching wins list Wednesday with his 120th victory.

 BRETT ROJO, for the Tulsa World file

With point guard Elijah Joiner held out from Wednesday night’s game while dealing with soreness from the previous game, the University of Tulsa was able to get a better look at some of its other personnel.

During a lopsided 102-45 victory against Southwestern Christian at the Reynolds Center, freshman Keshawn Williams led the Hurricane with 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting and also had nine assists and six rebounds.

“It was good for him to get out there and get his feet wet for extended minutes because I think he can really help us,” coach Frank Haith said. “I’m really encouraged with what he did. We’ve seen it in practice. It just hasn't been in games.”

Williams was part of a reserve effort that included 52 bench points, outscoring the opponent without the production of the starting five. Thirteen of 14 players who appeared in the game scored for TU.

“It just keeps them sharp and keeps them ready, just to know their number can be called at any time,” forward Brandon Rachal said. “To see the way they came out and played, it was good.”

Midway through the first half, the Hurricane (4-3) ignited with a 24-1 run to break the game open. Darien Jackson scored three baskets in that stretch and Austin Richie drained back-to-back 3-pointers.

In the second half, Emmanuel Ugboh delivered three consecutive makes and the rout was on. While pouring in 11 unanswered points, TU hit a trio of 3s in the span of a minute and 45 seconds.

“I’ve been a part of some games like this in the past and they’ve gotten ragged,” Haith said. “I want to applaud our guys for playing it the right way. … We needed a lot of guys to get court time and I’m really encouraged with what I saw. Hopefully we can continue to grow over the holidays.”

With the victory, Haith moved into third place on TU’s all-time win list, passing legendary coach Nolan Richardson (119 wins in 1980-85).

“I had such great reverence for him as a young African-American coach growing up in the business and he’s been someone I looked up to and have had a good relationship with,” Haith said. “It’s truly an honor and all it does is say we’ve had some really good players here at Tulsa with some really good coaching staffs. I’m just grateful and honored that Tulsa has chosen me as their coach and given me the opportunity to continue to coach here.”

