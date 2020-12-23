TU freshman Keshawn Williams scores 20 points in win against Southwestern Christian

With point guard Elijah Joiner held out from Wednesday night’s game while dealing with soreness from the previous game, the University of Tulsa was able to get a better look at some of its other personnel.

During a lopsided 102-45 victory against Southwestern Christian at the Reynolds Center, freshman Keshawn Williams led the Hurricane with 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting and also had nine assists and six rebounds.

“It was good for him to get out there and get his feet wet for extended minutes because I think he can really help us,” coach Frank Haith said. “I’m really encouraged with what he did. We’ve seen it in practice. It just hasn't been in games.”

Williams was part of a reserve effort that included 52 bench points, outscoring the opponent without the production of the starting five. Thirteen of 14 players who appeared in the game scored for TU.

“It just keeps them sharp and keeps them ready, just to know their number can be called at any time,” forward Brandon Rachal said. “To see the way they came out and played, it was good.”

Midway through the first half, the Hurricane (4-3) ignited with a 24-1 run to break the game open. Darien Jackson scored three baskets in that stretch and Austin Richie drained back-to-back 3-pointers.