TU football: With other cornerbacks transferring, Tyon Davis eyes breakout season

A self-described late bloomer, Davis redshirted his first year at junior college and followed with 20 tackles and five pass breakups the following season. He has played cornerback since he was a kid.

“I love how talented you have to be to do everything that the other guys do but in reverse,” Davis said. “You have to be really competitive. I love how competitive you have to be, and I’m a really competitive guy.”

Despite his limited playing time, Davis is the Hurricane’s most veteran cornerback, taking leadership of a group that includes third-year sophomore Reggie Ellis and Texas A&M transfer Travon Fuller. TU has two other transfers at the position in addition to a pair of redshirt freshmen.

“I want a guy like Tyon Davis leading that room,” defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie said. “The thing that I love about him, he just sat back when all of that happened (with the corners leaving) and let everybody think (what they were going to think) while his work will speak for itself in due time. He believes that, and I believe that, too.”

In addition to working out with the team during the summer and going to classes, Davis had an eight-week job at a food bank delivering meals to underprivileged kids throughout the area.