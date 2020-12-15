 Skip to main content
TU football: TU's Zaven Collins is unanimous pick for AAC defensive player of the year award

TU football: TU's Zaven Collins is unanimous pick for AAC defensive player of the year award

SMU Tulsa Football

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele is stopped short of a first down by Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins on Nov. 14.

 Joey Johnson, AP

University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins is the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year, becoming the first player in league history unanimously selected for one of the end-of-season football awards.

Collins, also a finalist for national defensive honors, has totaled 51 tackles including 11.5 for lost yardage and four sacks, two pick-sixes, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.

Joining Collins on the all-conference first team is defensive lineman Jaxon Player, who has 28 tackles including 8.5 for lost yardage and three sacks, and offensive lineman Tyler Smith, a redshirt freshman who has been solid in his first season as a starter.

TU’s five second-team selections were wide receiver Keylon Stokes, offensive lineman Chris Paul, safety Cristian Williams, linebacker Justin Wright and placekicker Zack Long.

Five other Hurricane players were honorable mention: offensive linemen Dante Bivens, Dylan Couch and Gerard Wheeler, cornerback Allie Green IV and safety Kendarin Ray.

The 20th-ranked Hurricane plays the No. Cincinnati Bearcats in the American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium. Bearcats coach Luke Fickell, whose team is undefeated, was selected league coach of the year.

Tulsa’s 2020 American Athletic Conference postseason honors Defensive player of the year Zaven Collins, LB (unanimous) First team Zaven Collins, LB (unanimous) Jaxon Player, DL Tyler Smith, OT Second team Zack Long, PK Chris Paul, OT Keylon Stokes, WR Cristian Williams, SAF Justin Wright, LB Honorable mention Dante Bivens, OG Dylan Couch, OG Allie Green IV, CB Kendarin Ray, SAF Gerard Wheeler, C

From his childhood in Hominy to college football star at TU: The life of Zaven Collins in photos

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

