TU football: TU's Zaven Collins is unanimous pick for AAC defensive player of the year award

University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins is the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year, becoming the first player in league history unanimously selected for one of the end-of-season football awards.

Collins, also a finalist for national defensive honors, has totaled 51 tackles including 11.5 for lost yardage and four sacks, two pick-sixes, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.

Joining Collins on the all-conference first team is defensive lineman Jaxon Player, who has 28 tackles including 8.5 for lost yardage and three sacks, and offensive lineman Tyler Smith, a redshirt freshman who has been solid in his first season as a starter.

TU’s five second-team selections were wide receiver Keylon Stokes, offensive lineman Chris Paul, safety Cristian Williams, linebacker Justin Wright and placekicker Zack Long.

Five other Hurricane players were honorable mention: offensive linemen Dante Bivens, Dylan Couch and Gerard Wheeler, cornerback Allie Green IV and safety Kendarin Ray.

The 20th-ranked Hurricane plays the No. Cincinnati Bearcats in the American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium. Bearcats coach Luke Fickell, whose team is undefeated, was selected league coach of the year.