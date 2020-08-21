TU Practice (copy)

Tulsa running back Corey Taylor ll goes through drills at a recent practice before the team was forced to take a break because of positive COVID-19 tests. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY

The University of Tulsa football team has been cleared to resume practice after eight players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hurricane will be back on the practice field Friday afternoon after a nine-day pause. The eight players who tested positive will remain in isolation until medically cleared.

The players who will practice Friday have tested negative twice in the past week. They have been participating in strength and conditioning activities in the meantime.

TU is scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 at Oklahoma State.

