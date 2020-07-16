University of Tulsa football players and coaches will be tested for COVID-19 in advance of each game this season, according to new protocols announced by the American Athletic Conference on Thursday.
"The welfare of everyone on our campuses and connected to our events remains our highest priority," league commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement. "We are committed to meeting or exceeding all guidelines and standards recommended by the NCAA and its member institutions in all fall sports including football."
All teams in the American will be tested at least 72 hours before each game, with the results presumably being available before the game and affecting participation.
TU has tested all of its athletes five days after their arrival back on campus. From the first group of testing that included most of the football team, three athletes and an employee tested positive and were asymptomatic or had very mild symptoms.
The cost for TU to conduct testing is $70 per test. The American has not finalized its testing protocols for other fall sports.