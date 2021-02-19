TU football sets spring practice dates

On the heels of a turnaround season, the University of Tulsa football program has set its four-week spring practice period.

The Hurricane will open spring practice March 14 and continue through April 13. A decision as to whether to play the annual spring game has not been made.

Tulsa is coming off of a 2020 season in which the Hurricane played in the American Athletic Conference Championship game, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl and finished the season with a 6-3 record.

The Golden Hurricane returns nine starters on offense, 10 on defense and all of its specialists. Three other players who would have been starters but missed the 2020 season are expected back.

Tulsa enters spring practice with 57 returnees, including 32 who have started at least one game.

Three who missed last season but will return in 2021 are running back Shamari Brooks, offensive lineman X’Zauvea Gadlin and linebacker Yohance Burnett.

Brooks, a Union graduate, is the fifth-leading rusher in school history with 2,700 yards and 23 touchdowns in 32 games. He missed last season after suffering an ACL injury a week prior to the season opener. However, Brooks will miss spring drills.