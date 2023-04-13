The University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff has been moved up two days to Thursday, Aug. 31.

The game, the first in the Kevin Wilson era, will be played at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Kickoff time will be announced in June.

“We believe this change will help accommodate our students and fans who may have other plans for Labor Weekend and now will be able to attend the game,” TU athletic director Rick Dickson said. “We hope that not only TU football fans, but Tulsans in general will come out and start off the holiday weekend in cheering on Tulsa’s team.

“Again this year we’ll have great atmosphere and entertainment on Chapman Commons beforehand, and it will continue with an electric environment in Chapman Stadium. It’s so important that we have a sellout crowd for this opener as we not only root for the home team but welcome coach Wilson and his staff to Tulsa with an energetic crowd.”

The Hurricane has never faced Arkansas-Pine Bluff but will play a home opener in August for the seventh time in program history, having gone 4-2 in the previous games.