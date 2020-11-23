TU football: Saturday opponent Houston waiting to be cleared to resume practice

The University of Tulsa’s game at Houston, scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, is seemingly up in the air.

Houston is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced its game last week against SMU to be postponed. The team hasn’t had a full-team workout since Nov. 15, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Results from the Cougars’ latest round of testing are expected back late Monday and will determine whether the team can practice Tuesday, the Chronicle reported.

“I’ve never not had a Tuesday practice and played a game on Saturday,” Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said in his weekly video conference Monday. “I don’t know how you can do that.”

TU (5-1, 5-0 American) has experienced six schedule disruptions including three cancellations. Two of the postponed games remain on the schedule: Dec. 5 at Navy and Dec. 12 against Cincinnati.

The 24th-ranked Hurricane has prevailed in five games in a row to stay undefeated in the American along with Cincinnati. Behind them are four teams with two losses, including Houston.

The top two teams in the standings will meet in the conference championship Dec. 19.

