TU football: Running back depth a major asset heading into season opener

In terms of returning running back production, the University of Tulsa is in rare company.
Only top-ranked Clemson has personnel with more rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in their college careers. The Hurricane’s running backs have totaled 4,541 career yards and 51 touchdowns, primarily generated by seniors Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II.
What’s staggering is how much depth exists behind the one-two punch of Brooks and Taylor: Skiatook native TK Wilkerson, redshirt freshman Christian Lovick and Texas A&M transfer Deneric Prince. Missouri transfer Anthony Watkins also could receive a waiver to play this season.
“This is the deepest running back room that we’ve had since I’ve been here – guys who are very talented all (down the) line,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “You know it’s going to start with Shamari and it’s going to start with Corey, guys who have been getting it done here for us for a long time. I thought TK really showed what he could do last year and he’s a different style of back.”
When TU opens the season Saturday at No. 11 Oklahoma State, Brooks will look to continue the success he had in 2019 while rushing for more than 1,000 yards. He is 1,218 yards from becoming the program’s top career rusher.
“What he’s been able to accomplish in his career here, at the end of his time he could walk away from here and be the all-time leading rusher depending on the type of year that he has,” Montgomery said. “We expect great things out of him.”
Brooks and Taylor, both Tulsa natives, have accounted for 81.6% of the Hurricane’s rushing yards in the past two years. Taylor has scored 22 touchdowns, showing how dangerous he can be in short-yardage situations.
“Corey has come back in great shape,” Montgomery said last month. “He’s a little lighter than what he has been, but physically he’s just as strong and he’s going to carry that weight even better.”
At 6-foot-2, Wilkerson has displayed flashes of potential, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and scoring six touchdowns in 2019. Lovick appeared in the final three games last season and is expected to be used at returner this year because of his speed.
And then there’s Prince, a speedy sophomore who joined the team in January. He averaged more than 8 yards per carry as a high school senior in Manvel, Texas.
“He definitely adds another dynamic,” Taylor said. “It’s been really exciting being able to see him grow while he’s been here (in) adapting to the playbook and just physically he brings a lot of tools to the table. He’s able to catch out of the backfield. He runs really strong.”
After two seasons spent with an SEC team, Prince has the ability to make an impact for the Hurricane but has had to play catch-up because of limited practices in the spring and in the preseason as a result of COVID-19.
“He’s done a nice job in all the different facets of the game,” Montgomery said. “With not having spring ball and then fall camp being what it has been, I just want to make sure that he’s prepared to step into a game and be really locked into what he needs to do.
“There’s a whole lot more to being a running back than just running the football, so we want to make sure he’s prepared for that and we’re putting him in a situation to be successful. But we are extremely excited about what he brings to the table and know that he’s got a great future ahead of him here.”
