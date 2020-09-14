TU football: Running back depth a major asset heading into season opener

In terms of returning running back production, the University of Tulsa is in rare company.

Only top-ranked Clemson has personnel with more rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in their college careers. The Hurricane’s running backs have totaled 4,541 career yards and 51 touchdowns, primarily generated by seniors Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II.

What’s staggering is how much depth exists behind the one-two punch of Brooks and Taylor: Skiatook native TK Wilkerson, redshirt freshman Christian Lovick and Texas A&M transfer Deneric Prince. Missouri transfer Anthony Watkins also could receive a waiver to play this season.

“This is the deepest running back room that we’ve had since I’ve been here – guys who are very talented all (down the) line,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “You know it’s going to start with Shamari and it’s going to start with Corey, guys who have been getting it done here for us for a long time. I thought TK really showed what he could do last year and he’s a different style of back.”

When TU opens the season Saturday at No. 11 Oklahoma State, Brooks will look to continue the success he had in 2019 while rushing for more than 1,000 yards. He is 1,218 yards from becoming the program’s top career rusher.