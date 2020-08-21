With three weeks until its season opener, the University of Tulsa returned to the practice field Friday.
The Hurricane had been forced to take a nine-day hiatus after eight players tested positive for COVID-19 and another eight who had been in direct contact with them were quarantined.
“It’s almost like this was the first day again,” coach Philip Montgomery said after practice. “You had those kinds of jitters coming out on the field -- we get the opportunity to get out here and we’ve got to take advantage of it.”
While the eight players who tested positive will remain in isolation until medically cleared, the players who practiced Friday have tested negative twice in the past week. They have been participating in strength and conditioning activities in the meantime.
“I thought our retention and everything was good,” Montgomery said. “Obviously our energy was great. They were excited to be back out on the field. We’ve just to continue to keep building off that.”
Although the first game against Toledo was canceled, the Sept. 12 game at Oklahoma State is rapidly approaching. TU got through only four preseason practices before the layoff, putting the Hurricane behind schedule in preparation.
“We lost quite a few days practice-wise and you also didn’t have (most of) spring ball,” Montgomery said. “Guys are anxious. … They want to be as prepared as they can be for it. They understand that we’re going to have to put in a lot of work to get ready to play and we know we’ve got a great opponent Week 1.”
Asked whether the past week was stressful given the uncertainty of when his team would resume practice, Montgomery said: “Absolutely for us as coaches, but even more really for the players. Every day they’re coming in hoping for good news, hoping for any news. ... But the uncertainty of it obviously causes stress for them.
“They want to play this game and they’re excited to be out here with each other. They put a lot of time and effort into it. The opportunity to step back out here and get back into practice was a big deal today.”