TU football: Punter Lachlan Wilson, placekicker Zack Long learned football after joining Hurricane team

When it comes to finding players for their teams, college football coaches often have to be willing to think outside the box.
In key positions on the University of Tulsa’s special-teams unit are two players whose proper introductions to football came upon joining the Hurricane: placekicker Zack Long and punter Lachlan Wilson.
“I grew up playing soccer my whole life and I didn’t really get the opportunity to play soccer in college, so I just kind of needed something to kind of fill that void,” Long said. “Sports have always been a big part of my life, so I kind of just picked it up on the fly and it worked out.”
Long, a graduate student from Missouri, was already attending TU when he decided to walk on to the team as a sophomore. He had been working on placekicking on his own leading up to that and made a film to show the football coaches what he could do.
“He came to us and just said: ‘Hey, I have an interest in this. Would I have a possibility of being able to walk on and try this?’” coach Philip Montgomery said. “We gave him that opportunity and then we saw some talent there.”
Playing organized football for the first time, Long faced a learning curve. Everything took time to figure out — the unfamiliar terminology, the crucial timing, the amount of pressure that comes with being a kicker.
“I definitely have a lot of respect for the sport now that I’ve been around it for two years now, like how hard they work and the film (study) that they put in and just the level of competence it takes just to get onto the field,” he said.
In his first season with the Hurricane, Long got a feel for the game while handling kickoffs and then added field goals to his duties in 2020. He made 12 of 15 field goals and was 25-of-26 on extra-point attempts, earning second-team honors in the American Athletic Conference.
“He’s a great kid,” Montgomery said. “He’s very quiet, but he just continued to work and he’s made himself into who he is.”
Wilson, a third-year sophomore, also arrived in 2019 via the Australian punter pipeline established by Darren Bennett, the father of former Hurricane punter Thomas Bennett. Wilson, who is from Australia and grew up playing Australian rules football, essentially auditioned for Darren Bennett while on a trip to San Diego in 2018.
“Once he told me I have the ability … I went home and I stopped playing Australian Rules football just to focus on (punting in American football),” Wilson said. “It’s a completely different leg swing and there’s a risk of injury, so I just quit — which a lot of people were not happy with me about.”
Although he didn’t have a scholarship offer from TU, Wilson opted to join the Hurricane anyway. He redshirted his first year on campus behind Thomas Bennett and wound up earning a scholarship.
“We knew we had a tremendous talent there ... and knowing that you’ve got this weapon when Thomas is done and that is just going to continue to keep developing, it was a big relief for us,” Montgomery said.
“The ball just explodes off of his foot and then just the amount of different things he can do with it — accuracy and backing up and spinning it this way and that way — I’ve seen people do that with a golf club but never with their foot.”
In 2020, Wilson effectively handled punting in every game, averaging 42.9 yards on 42 punts and placing 14 inside the 20-yard line. In a key road win against UCF, he had four punts land inside the 10.
“I can pretty much put it within 5-10 yards of where I want it in the spot,” he said. “It’s all about trying to get the ball to bounce back and then just directionally get it on the sideline. Feeling the rush (from the opposing team) can dictate that a lot sometimes.”
In perhaps the most memorable moment of his career, Wilson perfectly executed an uncalled fake punt at Navy last year, resulting in a 22-yard gain and a first down.
“I remember from the earlier punts, I felt no one really coming at me and not even really paying attention,” he said. “So I watched that hole and then there was no one there.”
For Long and Wilson, their journeys to playing college football were unusual, but they savor their roles on the team heading into another season that starts Sept. 2 against UC Davis.
“It’s definitely a privilege to go out there and play, especially having another year because of COVID,” Long said. “It’s awesome just to get the opportunity to go out there and kind of show everything that you’ve been working for.”