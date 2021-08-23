TU football: Punter Lachlan Wilson, placekicker Zack Long learned football after joining Hurricane team

“We knew we had a tremendous talent there ... and knowing that you’ve got this weapon when Thomas is done and that is just going to continue to keep developing, it was a big relief for us,” Montgomery said.

“The ball just explodes off of his foot and then just the amount of different things he can do with it — accuracy and backing up and spinning it this way and that way — I’ve seen people do that with a golf club but never with their foot.”

In 2020, Wilson effectively handled punting in every game, averaging 42.9 yards on 42 punts and placing 14 inside the 20-yard line. In a key road win against UCF, he had four punts land inside the 10.

“I can pretty much put it within 5-10 yards of where I want it in the spot,” he said. “It’s all about trying to get the ball to bounce back and then just directionally get it on the sideline. Feeling the rush (from the opposing team) can dictate that a lot sometimes.”

In perhaps the most memorable moment of his career, Wilson perfectly executed an uncalled fake punt at Navy last year, resulting in a 22-yard gain and a first down.

“I remember from the earlier punts, I felt no one really coming at me and not even really paying attention,” he said. “So I watched that hole and then there was no one there.”