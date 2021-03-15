TU football promotes Carlton Buckels, adds Eufaula native Kendrick Shaver to staff

The University of Tulsa has promoted Carlton Buckels to defensive passing game coordinator while moving him to cornerbacks coach, the team announced Monday.
Buckels coached Hurricane safeties the previous three seasons and has more than two decades of experience working with defensive backs at the college level.
“Buck has been instrumental in what we’ve done defensively, especially in the secondary, and we thought it was the right time for us to continue to grow his role as passing game coordinator,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “He and coach (Joseph) Gillespie are working side by side.
“Coach Gillespie is still making all the calls (as defensive coordinator), but we thought it was a good opportunity for coach Buckels to continue to have a stronger voice in our secondary and schematically every week.”
The cornerbacks position became vacant last month with the departure of assistant Aaron Fletcher to Missouri. To fill the opening on TU’s staff, Montgomery has hired Oklahoma native Kendrick Shaver to coach safeties.
Shaver has coached safeties, cornerbacks and outside linebackers in his career. He most recently spent two seasons (2018-19) at Washington State and seven at Utah State (2011-18).
“As I had a chance to sit down and visit with Kendrick, his dream has always been to come back and coach in Oklahoma,” Montgomery said. “He brings a lot of experience to our defense. He’s coached in a lot of different defenses and has coached all parts of the secondary throughout his career.”
A native of Eufaula who played two years at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before transferring to Missouri State, Shaver was named FootballScoop.com’s Co-Defensive Backs National Coach of the Year in 2012. He also served an NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship with the Oakland Raiders in 2014.
“We wanted to hire a guy that was excited to be a part of our program, that can take us to another level and bring some new ideas to the table, but also understand we like what we're doing defensively and be able to jump in and add to that,” Montgomery said.