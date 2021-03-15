TU football promotes Carlton Buckels, adds Eufaula native Kendrick Shaver to staff

The University of Tulsa has promoted Carlton Buckels to defensive passing game coordinator while moving him to cornerbacks coach, the team announced Monday.

Buckels coached Hurricane safeties the previous three seasons and has more than two decades of experience working with defensive backs at the college level.

“Buck has been instrumental in what we’ve done defensively, especially in the secondary, and we thought it was the right time for us to continue to grow his role as passing game coordinator,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “He and coach (Joseph) Gillespie are working side by side.

“Coach Gillespie is still making all the calls (as defensive coordinator), but we thought it was a good opportunity for coach Buckels to continue to have a stronger voice in our secondary and schematically every week.”

The cornerbacks position became vacant last month with the departure of assistant Aaron Fletcher to Missouri. To fill the opening on TU’s staff, Montgomery has hired Oklahoma native Kendrick Shaver to coach safeties.

Shaver has coached safeties, cornerbacks and outside linebackers in his career. He most recently spent two seasons (2018-19) at Washington State and seven at Utah State (2011-18).