TU football: Practicing in the heat preparing Hurricane for early season games

While afternoon temperatures hovered near 100 degrees this week, the University of Tulsa football team was on the practice field preparing for next week’s season opener.

“We need to feel it because we’re going to have games like atmospheres like this,” coach Philip Montgomery said after Wednesday afternoon’s session. “You don’t want that to be the first time when it happens in games. We’ve had two back-to-back (hot days) and I think today actually was hotter, just humidity-wise than it was yesterday.”

With classes starting this week, practices shifted from mornings to the afternoon. For the Sept. 2 opener against UC Davis, the Hurricane will be warming up at H.A. Chapman Stadium in the hottest part of the day ahead of the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

“When it comes game time, your heart rate’s going to be up and you’ve got all this built-up emotion going on inside of you,” Montgomery said. “And so you’ve got to be able to control that as well as preparing yourself to get warm, get loose. The energy part of it really can burn you pretty quick, so you’ve got to get used to this heat part of it.”