TU football notebook: Suspensions from post-bowl brawl expected Thursday night

Suspensions expected Thursday night
For their involvement in the post-bowl brawl against Mississippi State, a small number of Tulsa players are expected to be suspended for half of Thursday's opener against UC Davis. At least one player will be suspended for the entire game, multiple sources close to the Hurricane program told the Tulsa World.
In January, the university announced a total of 13 players would receive "appropriate and varying disciplinary action administered jointly by TU and the conference" including reprimands, community service and game suspensions.
Stewart out for the season
Veteran wide receiver Josh Stewart sustained a season-ending injury in the preseason. He has been in the program since 2016 and has 25 career catches including 10 in 2020.
Hurricane pair entering Year 7
In addition to seventh-year safety Cristian Williams, TU has another player who is on a college football roster for a seventh year. Defensive lineman Elijah Taylor, a graduate transfer, began his career at Notre Dame (2015-17) and later transferred to Eastern Kentucky (2018-20).
Williams is among 10 FBS players in their seventh season at the same university.
Linebacker Robert Revels III also has played games in five years after receiving a medical waiver for the 2018 season in which he appeared in two games.
Familiar face on the sideline
While the Hurricane is facing UC Davis for the first time, Aggies coach Dan Hawkins went up against TU four times as the head coach at Boise State in 2001-04. Hawkins also coached at Colorado (2006-10) before landing at his alma mater in 2017.
Changes to game-day protocols
For tickets not purchased in advance, fans will need to visit the Reynolds Center ticket office. Tickets will not be sold at the stadium booths.
Masks are recommended for those age 10 and older but are not required.
The clear-bag policy will remain in effect along with no re-entry allowed.
