TU football notebook: Suspensions from post-bowl brawl expected Thursday night

Suspensions expected Thursday night

For their involvement in the post-bowl brawl against Mississippi State, a small number of Tulsa players are expected to be suspended for half of Thursday's opener against UC Davis. At least one player will be suspended for the entire game, multiple sources close to the Hurricane program told the Tulsa World.

In January, the university announced a total of 13 players would receive "appropriate and varying disciplinary action administered jointly by TU and the conference" including reprimands, community service and game suspensions.

Stewart out for the season

Veteran wide receiver Josh Stewart sustained a season-ending injury in the preseason. He has been in the program since 2016 and has 25 career catches including 10 in 2020.

Hurricane pair entering Year 7

In addition to seventh-year safety Cristian Williams, TU has another player who is on a college football roster for a seventh year. Defensive lineman Elijah Taylor, a graduate transfer, began his career at Notre Dame (2015-17) and later transferred to Eastern Kentucky (2018-20).