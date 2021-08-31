 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU football notebook: Suspensions from post-bowl brawl expected Thursday night
0 Comments

TU football notebook: Suspensions from post-bowl brawl expected Thursday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
9t. Bowl brawl (copy)2

An ugly brawl broke out after the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 31, 2020, after the Tulsa Golden Hurricane fell 28-26 to Mississippi State at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Suspensions expected Thursday night

For their involvement in the post-bowl brawl against Mississippi State, a small number of Tulsa players are expected to be suspended for half of Thursday's opener against UC Davis. At least one player will be suspended for the entire game, multiple sources close to the Hurricane program told the Tulsa World.

In January, the university announced a total of 13 players would receive "appropriate and varying disciplinary action administered jointly by TU and the conference" including reprimands, community service and game suspensions.

Stewart out for the season

Veteran wide receiver Josh Stewart sustained a season-ending injury in the preseason. He has been in the program since 2016 and has 25 career catches including 10 in 2020.

Hurricane pair entering Year 7

In addition to seventh-year safety Cristian Williams, TU has another player who is on a college football roster for a seventh year. Defensive lineman Elijah Taylor, a graduate transfer, began his career at Notre Dame (2015-17) and later transferred to Eastern Kentucky (2018-20).

Williams is among 10 FBS players in their seventh season at the same university.

Linebacker Robert Revels III also has played games in five years after receiving a medical waiver for the 2018 season in which he appeared in two games.

Familiar face on the sideline

While the Hurricane is facing UC Davis for the first time, Aggies coach Dan Hawkins went up against TU four times as the head coach at Boise State in 2001-04. Hawkins also coached at Colorado (2006-10) before landing at his alma mater in 2017.

Changes to game-day protocols

For tickets not purchased in advance, fans will need to visit the Reynolds Center ticket office. Tickets will not be sold at the stadium booths.

Masks are recommended for those age 10 and older but are not required.

The clear-bag policy will remain in effect along with no re-entry allowed.

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News