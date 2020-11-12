TU football notebook: SMU quarterback Shane Buechele ranks first nationally in passing yards

Going up against nation's best

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele enters the game Saturday at Tulsa rated first nationally in passing yards (2,581), sixth in passing touchdowns (20), ninth in passing yards per game (322.6) and 11th in total offense (333.5).

"He's a special player with a ton of ability," Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery said. "I think he's the catalyst of what makes them who they are."

A senior who started his career at Texas, Buechele has thrown for at least 300 yards in 11 games — including six this year. He also has delivered five four-touchdown outings.

"Especially on the deep throws, he's just uncanny with that part of his game and has been for a long time," Montgomery said. "He's really good with his feet and I think that's the part of his game that gets overlooked."

Success in the red zone

The Hurricane has been solid in the red zone offensively and defensively, scoring on 91.7% of its trips and allowing points from opponent 75% of the time.

"I think obviously some of it is execution," Montgomery said. "Some of it's just the will (to score or prevent a score). You get down there and we've got to find ways to get points, to get touchdowns. That's our goal.