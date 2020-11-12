TU football notebook: SMU quarterback Shane Buechele ranks first nationally in passing yards

Going up against nation's best
SMU quarterback Shane Buechele enters the game Saturday at Tulsa rated first nationally in passing yards (2,581), sixth in passing touchdowns (20), ninth in passing yards per game (322.6) and 11th in total offense (333.5).
"He's a special player with a ton of ability," Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery said. "I think he's the catalyst of what makes them who they are."
A senior who started his career at Texas, Buechele has thrown for at least 300 yards in 11 games — including six this year. He also has delivered five four-touchdown outings.
"Especially on the deep throws, he's just uncanny with that part of his game and has been for a long time," Montgomery said. "He's really good with his feet and I think that's the part of his game that gets overlooked."
Success in the red zone
The Hurricane has been solid in the red zone offensively and defensively, scoring on 91.7% of its trips and allowing points from opponent 75% of the time.
"I think obviously some of it is execution," Montgomery said. "Some of it's just the will (to score or prevent a score). You get down there and we've got to find ways to get points, to get touchdowns. That's our goal.
"I think defensively our guys take so much pride in the way they play ... and that's such a huge spot of who we are and what we do defensively. You look at SMU and they're really good in the red zone, too, so it's going to be a great test for us."
Tough schedule continues
The Hurricane will face its third ranked opponent in five games, with SMU at No. 19 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. TU also played No. 11 Oklahoma State (a 16-7 loss) and No. 11 Central Florida (a 34-26 win) and has No. 7 Cincinnati left on the schedule.
SMU road warriors
The Mustangs have eight road wins since the start of the 2019 season, ranking second nationally. This season, SMU is 4-0 outside Dallas.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!