TU football notebook: Offensive line growth aided big performance from Deneric Prince

OL growth aided Prince performance

After gaining just 25 yards on 18 rushing attempts in the game against Navy (a 53-21 loss on Oct. 8), the University of Tulsa enjoyed a breakout performance for the running game last weekend against Temple.

Deneric Prince rushed for a career-high 231 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries while TU gained 299 yards on 46 rushes overall — a major factor in a 27-16 victory.

Coach Philip Montgomery gave a lot of the credit to improved play from the offensive line, not to mention Prince, who had run only four times for negative-5 yards against Navy.

“Proud of our offensive line and our running backs with the opportunity to get the running game going a little bit,” Montgomery said. “It was good to see that, (we) needed it. I thought all those backs contributed, but obviously, Deneric had an outstanding game. … We can’t have one good week and then fall back down. We’ve got to stay consistent in that manner. I think our guys will step up to that challenge.“

It was clearly something the Golden Hurricane focused on during the bye week before the contest.

“We definitely put an emphasis on our run game in practice, just coming off the ball and working that every step we took,” said center Will Farniok. “We were on each other if anyone was getting lazy, we just held each other accountable all week and made sure that we made an emphasis that we’re going to run the ball and we’re going to run it well.”

Of course, the fact that Temple put much more emphasis on defending the passing game helped open things up a bit for Prince and the running game, but it was more than just that.

“I think they did give us a little bit different look at times, but that being said, we’ve had some of those looks in the past and we didn’t take advantage of it,” Montgomery said. “I think the bye week helped us a little bit. I thought our guys did a nice job coming off the football and creating opportunities, and those running backs did a much better job of pressing the issue a little bit more, holding and sustaining some blocks in that sense and helping our offensive line get to that next level.”

TU looking for improvement from Brin on slow starts

At Tuesday’s weekly TU press conference, it was pointed out that Brin, after throwing just one interception over the first four games of the season (along with 12 touchdowns), has tossed six interceptions (with four TDs) over the last three.

“I think, more than anything, it’s decision-making and we got to do a good job of that,” Montgomery said. “The two (interceptions) the other night (against Temple) – the first one was a poor decision; the second one, just got to put that ball on his body and be a little more accurate with it. I don’t think his read was incorrect, he’s just got to be on the same page in that sense.

“Most of those that occurred, they happened early in games. He’s got to do a good job of just coming out of the gates and being really solid, not trying to do too much and kind of let the game come to him. And then we still got to a good job of protecting him.”

That much is true. Hand in hand with those statistics comes this one: Brin was sacked 10 times over the first four outings and 20 in the last three.

But it’s not just that Tulsa (and Brin) has started games slowly on offense, it’s that in three of the seven games, the offense has surrendered an opposing touchdown on their first possession, within three plays of taking the field.

In the win over Temple and the 31-21 loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 1, it came from interceptions returned for touchdowns. Those type of catastrophic beginnings, which are completely deflating and immediately put the team in a seven-point hole, have to stop if Tulsa (3-4, 1-2 AAC) is going to have any chance at gaining three more wins and bowl eligibility.

“First of all, we’ve got to make better decisions,” Montgomery said. “But on the other side of that, (Brin)’s started some games really well. So it’s being consistent about what we’re doing, it’s taking what the defense gives us early and playing through the offense. Don’t try to create too many things early, make really good, confident decisions and find ways to move the chains. For us, it’s always been that way. That first first down is important and I think as you continue to stay in drives, you create opportunities for yourselves. Being needy not greedy early is going to be top on our list and making sure what we see is what we’re getting and then we can take advantage of it.”

Injury update

Three players left last week’s game with injuries and didn’t return. It looks like all will be okay relatively soon, if not for Saturday’s game against SMU.

Montgomery listed them all as “day-to-day,” noting that cornerbacks Kenney Solomon (right hip/upper leg) and Tyon Davis (head or neck?) might each play this week.

“I think Solomon will be fine, I think Davis will be fine, and we’ll just see how the week goes for the rest of those guys,” Montgomery said. Everybody’s banged up right now. Some of them are banged up to the point where they probably won’t be able to play this week and the majority of them are in the mode of, ‘Hey, I’m about 85 percent and I’m good enough to play.’”

He didn’t mention anything specifically about running back Steven Anderson, who appeared to hurt his right ankle as he was tackled at the end of a 23-yard run late in the third quarter against Temple, or safety Jaise Oliver, who came out of the game for a while and then went back in.

— John Tranchina,

Tulsa World