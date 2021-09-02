TU football notebook: Nine TU players suspended for UC Davis game

Nine TU players suspended

Shortly before Thursday's kickoff, the University of Tulsa announced six players would miss the game with UC Davis as a result of suspensions stemming from the postgame Armed Forces Bowl brawl against Mississippi State in December. An additional three players were suspended for a half.

Among the players who did not play were four starters: safety TieNeal Martin, linebackers Treyvon Reeves and Justin Wright, and offensive lineman Tyler Smith. Another offensive lineman, Dante Bivens, played in the second half.

Aside from the nine suspensions, four more players were disciplined in other ways.

Anderson scores in debut

Running back Steven Anderson, a 242-pound transfer from Southern Miss, punched in a short touchdown in the second quarter. Anderson, who opted out in 2020, also played quarterback and tight end at Southern Miss and totaled nine touchdowns.

Tipton takes over on kickoffs

Redshirt freshman Tyler Tipton handled kickoffs in the season opener after Zack Long had those duties the past two years.

Long remained the placekicker, connecting on a 41-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter.