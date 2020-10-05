TU football notebook: Golden Hurricane named national team of the week

TU named national team of the week
Tulsa was named the FWAA/Reveal Suits National Team of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America announced Monday.
The Golden Hurricane garnered the weekly honor after erasing an 18-point first-half deficit en route to a 34-26 victory over the nation’s No. 11-ranked UCF Knights Saturday in Orlando, Florida. Tulsa out-scored UCF 32-10 over the final three quarters, including the final 15 points.
It’s the first time in the 19-year history of the award that Tulsa has been recognized as the FWAA/Reveal Suits Team of the Week.
Collins, Wilson garner AAC honors
Linebacker Zaven Collins was named the Defensive Player of the Week and punter Lachlan Wilson earned the Special Teams Player of the Week, the American Athletic Conference announced Monday. Quarterback Zach Smith was named to the AAC’s Honor Roll.
The trio of players played major roles Saturday as Tulsa handed the No. 11-ranked UCF Knights a 34-26 loss in an American Athletic Conference road game.
Collins, a junior from Hominy had a team-leading 10 tackles, including 31/2 for a loss of 11 yards, one interception two pass break-ups and one QB hurry.
In two games this year Collins averages 8.0 tackles, 3.75 TFLs and 1.5 sacks.
Wilson pinned UCF inside the 10-yard line on four occasions and ended the game with seven punts for a 45.1-yard average, including a long of 67 yards.
Homecoming kickoff time set
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane Homecoming game against the 11th-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats has been scheduled for a start time of 11 a.m. Oct. 17.
Although it’s homecoming for the Hurricane, the contest is also the home opener, and is the latest home opener for the Hurricane in 51 years.
The game will be aired on ESPN2.
-- From staff reports
