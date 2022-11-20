TU Football notebook: Braxton brings youthful exuberance, passion

Braxton brings youthful exuberance, passion

He wasn’t the first choice to be playing quarterback, but backup Braylon Braxton stepped into the lineup Friday night and delivered an outstanding performance to help lead Tulsa to a 48-42 victory over South Florida, his first win.

Taking over for the injured Davis Brin for effectively the third straight game (Brin started the previous game but left in the second quarter), Braxton, a redshirt freshman making just his second career start, enjoyed a much better outing this time, injecting some youthful exuberance and energy into the offense that had been missing for several weeks.

“He’s got such a passion for the game, he’s very confident in what he can do,” coach Philip Montgomery said of Braxton. “He protected the football, made good decisions, he was accurate with it. He’s got a natural quality about him that lights up the room, and people tend to really want to do good around him.”

Wide receiver Keylon Stokes, a sixth-year senior who has caught passes from multiple quarterbacks during his tenure, was impressed with both Braxton’s poise and performance.

“He’s always got that energy,” said Stokes, who enjoyed a huge day, pulling in six receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. “He’s always up, you know what I’m saying? It’s just like he came in here young, but he came also as a leader. We love to see that as a QB. Yeah, he was behind Davis, but he stepped up and did what he had to do, showed everybody what he can do. Yeah, he’s that guy.”

Oh, and besides showing impressive poise while running the TU offense, Braxton completed 20-of-27 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 20 yards and two TDs.

“I really thought, just his consistency and the level of play that he was doing,” said Montgomery. “He had his eyes in the right spot, made some really good decisions. Obviously, there are things we’re going to find on the tape that we want to get better at. I thought he did a nice job of picking and choosing when he needed to do things with his arm, do things with his feet, let the run game really work, and knowing when it’s time where, ‘You know, I need to go make a play.’

“I thought he threw the deep ball really well. I thought he was a lot more accurate with some of his underneath throws than what he’s been over the last couple weeks. That’s just confidence. I thought our offensive line gave him protection, that was a big key to it as well.”

Braxton was excited to get his first win and indicated he would play as hard as possible, whether the Golden Hurricane (4-8, 2-5 AAC) were eliminated from postseason bowl contention or not.

“Coach Monty and (TU’s QB coach Beau Trahan) this week were talking about how much this is an opportunity to go out and show how much you love the game of football,” Braxton said. “Knowing we don’t have a bowl game to play for but still going out there and putting it all on the line for the guy to the right and to the left of you. I feel like me, as a competitor, I don’t want to let the guys down, so I’m going to give it my all every time I step on the field. That’s all I know how to do.”

Senior Night

A total of 23 senior players were honored before the game with their families on the field for Senior Night. Each one, before coming out to stand with their family members, gave coach Philip Montgomery a big hug. It was an emotional experience for just about all of them, knowing that it was their final contest at Chapman Stadium.

“At first, I didn’t know how to feel, to be honest,” Stokes said of the pre-game ceremony. “You know, running out there to my parents, seeing them on the field, knowing that this is my last home game, it probably hit me when it was kickoff, to be honest.

“It’s a blessing to be here this long, to meet the friends that I met, had the coaches that I had and stuff like that. They put me in a great place to do what I have to do for the next level. I’m really blessed and thank God for everything he’s done for this team and me.”

Montgomery, going through his eighth Senior Night celebration, noted that he felt kind of like a parent about to be an empty nester, as his kids move out.

“Those are always bittersweet for me,” Montgomery said. “All of those young men on our football team that have dedicated so much to our program. Since Day One since I’ve been here, it’s been faith, family, football in that order. I think our guys understand how much we care for them. I think there is a real connection. I feel that connection to all of them, I feel like they’re all my sons, I love every one of those. I appreciate them, I respect them, I’m excited to see what the future has in store for them.”

Extreme Cold

Temperatures hovered around 30 degrees at kickoff, with a windchill of 27, and it just got colder as the game went on. A couple of times, after receivers dropped passes they might normally catch, it was reasonable to wonder how much of a factor the cold played. The answer: not much.

“You know, with the cold, that’s just all mental things, so just got to go out there and play the game,” Stokes said. “I did feel the ball catching the ball, so I mean, everything was still good. You still had the heaters on the sideline. The cold is just an excuse, to be honest. Just got to go out there and win the game.”

Braxton, who obviously needed to be able to feel the ball through his gloves, also brushed off any impact the weather had on the game.

“Cold is all a mindset,” Braxton said. “We practice in the cold, we work out in the winter in the cold. It’s just another day at the office for us.”

The temperature, which had dropped a few more degrees by the end of the game, definitely affected the turnout in the crowd. While the attendance was officially announced as 13,819, there couldn’t have been more than 300 people actually outside in the stands, although, of course, plenty more were indoors inside the luxury suites.