TU football notebook: Another slow start for Hurricane

Adding to Tulsa’s problems on offense was Smith getting sacked three times in the first half, including twice on an ill-fated four-play series just before halftime.

The other sack occurred in the red zone in the first quarter and led to TU attempting a field goal that was wide right.

The Hurricane entered ranked 32nd nationally with 1.5 sacks allowed per game.

Hurricane near full strength

After weeks of missing key players on defense, TU had nearly everyone available Saturday night including end Deven Lamp, who made his season debut for Tulsa. Defensive end Cullen Wick also played for the first time since the UCF game on Oct. 3.

Running back Corey Taylor II again was suited up, but did not play for a second game in a row. After the East Carolina game, coach Philip Montgomery said Taylor was “banged up.”

Tight end Ethan Hall was injured in the first half and did not return. He came out of the halftime locker room in street clothes.

