TU football: Navy game rescheduled for Dec. 5; Cincinnati game moved again to Dec. 12

The University of Tulsa’s home game against Cincinnati has been moved for a third time, this time pushed back a week to Dec. 12, the American Athletic Conference announced Friday.

The move allows the Hurricane’s previously postponed game against Navy to be rescheduled for Dec. 5.

The AAC championship game remains Dec. 19 at the home stadium of the team with the best winning percentage in conference games.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, new dates were announced for Memphis at Navy, Houston at SMU, Memphis at Tulane and Houston at Memphis – all of which had been postponed due to COVID-19-related issues earlier in the season.

Kickoff times and television information for the remaining games will be announced as part of the normal 12-day and six-day selection process.

View from the sidelines: Tulsa defeats Tulane in double OT thriller