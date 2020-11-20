TU football: Navy game rescheduled for Dec. 5; Cincinnati game moved again to Dec. 12

Tulsa's Deneric Prince looks for room to run as Tulane defenders close in on Thursday.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
From Staff Reports
The University of Tulsa’s home game against Cincinnati has been moved for a third time, this time pushed back a week to Dec. 12, the American Athletic Conference announced Friday.
The move allows the Hurricane’s previously postponed game against Navy to be rescheduled for Dec. 5.
The AAC championship game remains Dec. 19 at the home stadium of the team with the best winning percentage in conference games.
In addition, new dates were announced for Memphis at Navy, Houston at SMU, Memphis at Tulane and Houston at Memphis – all of which had been postponed due to COVID-19-related issues earlier in the season.
Kickoff times and television information for the remaining games will be announced as part of the normal 12-day and six-day selection process.
Tulane at Tulsa
JuanCarlos Santana catches a 37-yard touchdown pass from Davis Brin over Tulane defender Larry Brooks with no time left in regulation on Thursday night. The score forced overtime.
John Clanton photos, Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Zaven Collins runs through the end zone after returning an interception 96 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime to clinch Tulsa 30-24 victory.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Josh Johnson catches a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter against Tulane during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Deneric Prince looks for room to run as Tulane defenders close in on Thursday.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Corey Taylor II moves the ball up the field against Tulane during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Philip Montgomery celebrates with his team from the sidelines during their game against Tulane during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Keylon Stokes is wrapped up by Tulane defenders during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's second QB of the night, Seth Boomer runs the ball against Tulane during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Deneric Prince looks for open room as Tulane defenders close in during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Head Coach Philip Montgomery talks to his players during their game against Tulane at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Jaxon Player in action against Tulane during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Josh Johnson is tackled by Tulane's Jaylon Monroe during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's QB Davis Brin looks for a receiver in the endzone as Tulane's Darius Hodges closes in during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Jaxon Player in action against Tulane during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Jaxon Player in action against Tulane during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's third quarterback of the night struggles to get free of Tulane's Marvin Moody during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Zaven Collins tackles Tulane QB Michael Pratt during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Josh Johnson is chased by Tulane's Cornelius Dyson during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's starting QB Zach Smith wears a ballcap and headphones as he talks with teammates following an injury during the first half of TU's game against Tulane during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Josh Johnson is pulled down by Tulane's Cornelius Dyson, who was called for a facemask penalty on this play, during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane defenders chase Tulsa QB Davis Brin into the end zone in the fourth quarter on Thursday. Brin's 18-yard run for a score with 9:17 left was TU's first score of the game.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Tulane
Tulsaâ€™s third quarterback of the game, Davis Brin looks for room against the Tulane defense during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
John Clanton Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa's Josh Johnson gets past Tulane's Macon Clark during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane defenders chase Tulsa's QB Davis Brin into the endzone in the fourth quarter during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tulsa won the game in double overtim 30-24.
John Clanton
Tulsa Tulane
Tulsaâ€™s Zach Smith didn't return to the game after this tackle in the first half against Tulane. Smith was replaced by Seth Boomer.
John Clanton Tulsa World
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa’s third-string quarterback Davis Brin was 18-of-28 for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help No. 25 TU rally for a 30-24 double-overtime win over Tulane.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
