TU football: Hurricane's game at Houston postponed

For a seventh time this season, a University of Tulsa game has been affected by COVID-19.

The Hurricane’s game at Houston, scheduled to be played Saturday, has been postponed because of the Cougars’ positive cases and contact tracing.

“Again, I’m disappointed for our student-athletes who have worked extremely hard in their preparations this fall, whether the game was played or not,” TU interim athletic director Rick Dickson said. “Our young men have continued to answer the bell to physically put themselves in the right spot to play each week. We wish the student-athletes and coaches at UH a speedy recovery.”

The game could be rescheduled for Dec. 19 if neither team is a participant in the American Athletic Conference championship game. TU has remaining games scheduled for Dec. 5 at Navy and Dec. 12 against Cincinnati, meetings that were previously postponed.

The Hurricane also had the Oklahoma State game pushed back a week in September and games against Toledo and Northwestern State canceled before the season began. Another nonconference game, against Arkansas State, was postponed to another season.