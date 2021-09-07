TU football: Hurricane working to correct errors that led to season-opening loss

With the opener played on a Thursday and the next game set for Saturday, the University of Tulsa had some extra time to assess what went wrong in the 19-17 loss to UC Davis.
“Our turnovers and our penalties came at crucial times,” coach Philip Montgomery said Tuesday. “They were very costly during the game. We’ve got to get those things cleaned up.”
A dozen penalties for 122 yards and three turnovers added up to the Hurricane’s first defeat against an FCS-level team in more than three decades. It was a disappointing performance considering TU’s turnaround season a year ago.
“One game doesn’t make the season,” Montgomery said. “That’s just one game. We’ve got a bunch of football left in front of us. We can’t let that label us who we are and what we’re going to be. I still feel like we’ve got an excellent team.”
Playing a significant role in the setback were the suspensions of nine players for their involvement in the postgame brawl in the Armed Forces Bowl against Mississippi State. Among those who missed the entire game were four starters including three on defense, creating a disjointed effort on that side of the ball.
“When you have as many suspensions as they (did) it’s going to greatly affect your team,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Monday. “I’m sure they don’t just feel like they can run two groups out on both sides of the ball and feel comfortable with their experience and ability to compete at a high level. I don’t have that luxury here.”
The suspended players will be back in action for Saturday’s game in Stillwater.
“We’ve taken care of what we needed to take care of, and we’re looking forward to having them back with our team and getting on the field with Oklahoma State,” Montgomery said.
On offense, which was affected significantly less by suspensions, the passing game sputtered. First-year starter Davis Brin never got into a rhythm and finished with 15 completions for 201 yards with two interceptions.
“I think the hype maybe coming into it, built up from what he did in the Tulane game (last year), was a little unfair,” Montgomery said. “He’s a guy that we’ve got a ton of confidence in. We see what he does on the practice field. You saw flashes on it at times the other night.
“It comes down to just be consistent, taking what they give you and not trying to do too much, being inaccurate with your throws. He can do all those things.”
In the past five days, TU has identified the areas that led to the loss and is working to address them. Typically a team’s in-season growth is most significant between the first and second game, giving the Hurricane some optimism heading into the meeting with OSU.
“Watching the film, it’s just little things here and there that are easily correctable,” receiver Sam Crawford Jr. said. “These are very critical mistakes that now you can go back in practice and you can correct.”