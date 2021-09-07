TU football: Hurricane working to correct errors that led to season-opening loss

The suspended players will be back in action for Saturday’s game in Stillwater.

“We’ve taken care of what we needed to take care of, and we’re looking forward to having them back with our team and getting on the field with Oklahoma State,” Montgomery said.

On offense, which was affected significantly less by suspensions, the passing game sputtered. First-year starter Davis Brin never got into a rhythm and finished with 15 completions for 201 yards with two interceptions.

“I think the hype maybe coming into it, built up from what he did in the Tulane game (last year), was a little unfair,” Montgomery said. “He’s a guy that we’ve got a ton of confidence in. We see what he does on the practice field. You saw flashes on it at times the other night.

“It comes down to just be consistent, taking what they give you and not trying to do too much, being inaccurate with your throws. He can do all those things.”

In the past five days, TU has identified the areas that led to the loss and is working to address them. Typically a team’s in-season growth is most significant between the first and second game, giving the Hurricane some optimism heading into the meeting with OSU.